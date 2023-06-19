DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 19, 2023

Man arrested in Islamabad for creating fake Google page

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 19, 2023 Updated June 19, 2023 10:23am

ISLAMABAD: Secretariat police have arrested an impersonator, who created a fake Google page pretending to be city police officer (CPO) operations, Islamabad, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, police categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save precious lives and property of citizens.

“The suspect was identified as Raja Mumtaz Faiz Ali. A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway,” the spokesperson said.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed police teams to intensify efforts against people involved in crime.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Death at sea
Updated 19 Jun, 2023

Death at sea

It is telling that in the latest incident, very few of the victims’ families registered a complaint against the human smugglers.
All in the family
19 Jun, 2023

All in the family

PRIME MINISTER Shehbaz Sharif’s stint as placeholder for his older brother in more ways than one may soon be over,...
Human sale
19 Jun, 2023

Human sale

SLAVERY has other names — human trafficking and human smuggling. These feed on broken, indigent lives to make a...
Undoing the past
Updated 18 Jun, 2023

Undoing the past

Parliament cannot be used only as a rubber stamp.
New Iran deal?
18 Jun, 2023

New Iran deal?

RECENT reports pointing to indirect US-Iranian negotiations, through Omani interlocutors, over Tehran’s nuclear...
Exposing dark secrets
18 Jun, 2023

Exposing dark secrets

THE role that former defence analyst Daniel Ellsberg played in exposing his government’s lies about the Vietnam ...