Man arrested in Islamabad for creating fake Google page

ISLAMABAD: Secretariat police have arrested an impersonator, who created a fake Google page pretending to be city police officer (CPO) operations, Islamabad, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, following special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, police categorically started a crackdown against criminal elements in order to save precious lives and property of citizens.

“The suspect was identified as Raja Mumtaz Faiz Ali. A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway,” the spokesperson said.

CPO/ DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed police teams to intensify efforts against people involved in crime.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2023