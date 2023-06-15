Italy bids farewell to ex-PM Berlusconi

MILAN: Devotees of former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi bid him farewell in Milan on Wednesday at a state funeral for the controversial billionaire, which closes a 30-year chapter in the country’s history.

The coffin of the media mogul, adorned with white and red roses, was driven through the city from his villa in Arcore to the city’s Gothic Duomo, with mourners clapping and waving along the route.

It was then carried into the cathedral, escorted by a guard of honour, as his family walked behind.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2023