DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2023

Shell Petroleum to sell stake in Pakistan

Reuters | Dawn.com Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 02:30pm

Shell Pakistan said on Wednesday that parent Shell had notified it of the group’s intent to sell its shareholding in the business.

Shell Petroleum Company (SPCo), the immediate parent company, owns 77 per cent of the local operations, which suffered losses in 2022 due to exchange rates, the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee, and overdue receivables.

“… the Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL), in a meeting of its board held on June 14, 2023, have been notified by SPCo of its intent to sell its shareholding in SPL,” SPL said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

It is unclear how much of its stake SPCo is selling.

“This announcement does not impact SPL’s current business operations, which continue,” the notice said.

In a separate press release, SPL said that any sale would be “subject to a targeted sales process, the execution of binding documentation and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals”.

“Shell is seeing strong interest from international buyers,” the press release said.

In March, SPL had reported that its net loss for the year ending on Dec 31, 2022, remained Rs72.3 million versus a profit of Rs4.4 billion in 2021.

The drop in the bottom line was in contrast with the company’s sales, which rose 48.2pc year-on-year to Rs418.6bn in 2022.

A press statement said the company increased its footprint in the year under review and commissioned 31 retail stations, 28 Generation-5 Select outlets and 25 new car wash facilities with tyre care.

There was no final cash dividend, even though the interim cash dividend for the first nine months of 2022 was Rs3 a share.

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The Dar disaster

The Dar disaster

Zahid Hussain
We have an accountant at the helm whose only credentials for the job is his being related to the powerful ruling family.

Editorial

Tedious declarations
14 Jun, 2023

Tedious declarations

MONDAY’S National Assembly session was not the civilian leadership’s finest hour. In fact, the proceedings ...
Rising rape
Updated 14 Jun, 2023

Rising rape

THE safety and value of women defines the moral compass of a nation. But depressingly, Pakistan finds itself on ...
Looking east
Updated 13 Jun, 2023

Looking east

Pakistan can import much from India and at far cheaper rates than from anywhere else in the world.
Tackling disaster
13 Jun, 2023

Tackling disaster

ACCORDING to the latest weather models, the approaching ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ Biparjoy is likely to...
Sindh budget
13 Jun, 2023

Sindh budget

SINDH’S budget for the financial year 2023-24 is a good combination of populist policies aimed at pleasing voters...