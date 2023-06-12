DAWN.COM Logo

French Open winner Novak Djokovic back as world number one

AFP Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 05:42pm
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic kisses the Musketeers’ Trophy during a photocall after winning the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament, in Paris, on June 12, 2023. — AFP

Novak Djokovic, fresh from notching up a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, moved back to the top of the ATP rankings released Monday, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 100.

It was the 388th week as the world’s number one for the 36-year-old Djokovic, who jumped two places in the standings after his French Open victory.

He beat Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz, 20, who had held the number one spot until the French Open, in the semi-final.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the first round of Roland Garros, also dropped a place, while Norway’s beaten finalist Casper Ruud stays in fourth, 40 points ahead of Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fourteen-time French Open winner Nadal, however, paid the price for his absence through his long-term hip injury, dropping 121 places to 136th in the rankings.

ATP rankings as of June 12

  1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7595 pts (+2)
  2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 7175 (-1)
  3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6100 (-1)
  4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4960
  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4920
  6. Holger Rune (DEN) 4375
  7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4000
  8. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3515
  9. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3300
  10. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 3125 (+1)
  11. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2850 (-1)
  12. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2835
  13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2565
  14. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2435
  15. Borna Coric (CRO) 2430 (+1)
  16. Tommy Paul (USA) 2205 (+1)
  17. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 2095 (+1)
  18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1905 (+1)
  19. Pablo Carreo (ESP) 1730 (+2)
  20. Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 1655 (+3)

