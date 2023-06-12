French Open winner Novak Djokovic back as world number one

Novak Djokovic, fresh from notching up a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title, moved back to the top of the ATP rankings released Monday, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 100.

It was the 388th week as the world’s number one for the 36-year-old Djokovic, who jumped two places in the standings after his French Open victory.

He beat Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz, 20, who had held the number one spot until the French Open, in the semi-final.

Russian Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the first round of Roland Garros, also dropped a place, while Norway’s beaten finalist Casper Ruud stays in fourth, 40 points ahead of Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Fourteen-time French Open winner Nadal, however, paid the price for his absence through his long-term hip injury, dropping 121 places to 136th in the rankings.

