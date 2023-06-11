DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 11, 2023

Scott Boland sparks India collapse as Australia win WTC final

AFP Published June 11, 2023 Updated June 11, 2023 05:12pm
<p>Australia players celebrate after winning the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, London, Britain, June 11. — Reuters</p>

Australia players celebrate after winning the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, London, Britain, June 11. — Reuters

Scott Boland sparked a dramatic collapse as Australia hammered India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday.

India, set a record 444 to win, resumed on 164-3.

But they collapsed to 234 all out, losing seven wickets for 70 runs inside 24 overs before lunch on the fifth day.

Boland did the initial damage with two wickets in an over, including the prize scalp of Virat Kohli, on his way to figures of 3-46 in 16 overs.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon (4-41) then polished off the tail.

Australia captured the one major men’s cricket title that had previously eluded them, with Pat Cummins’s side now heading into next week’s first Ashes Test against England in a buoyant mood.

But this result left India, defeated by New Zealand in the inaugural 2021 WTC final in Southampton, still searching for the first piece of global silverware in a decade.

All cricket logic was against India, with a target of 444 way in excess of the highest score made by any side to win in the fourth innings in 146 years of Test history — the West Indies’ 418-7 against Australia at St John’s in 2003.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Struggling to pay
Updated 11 Jun, 2023

Struggling to pay

Dar cannot realistically expect bilateral creditors to agree to restructure their debt without the IMF on board.
Gathering storm
Updated 11 Jun, 2023

Gathering storm

ALTHOUGH experts had earlier said that the very severe storm Biparjoy was unlikely to significantly affect Pakistan,...
US double standards
11 Jun, 2023

US double standards

IN a major blow for Julian Assange, a UK high court has denied the WikiLeaks founder permission to appeal his...
Expansionary budget
Updated 10 Jun, 2023

Expansionary budget

Fiscal plan that the budget has laid out will lead to the accumulation of more debt, even if the targets are met.
Politics by proxy
10 Jun, 2023

Politics by proxy

LIKE some grotesque phoenix, the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party has risen from the still-smouldering ashes of the PTI....
Badakhshan bombing
10 Jun, 2023

Badakhshan bombing

THE gruesome tactic of attacking funerals is part and parcel of the militant playbook. Several funerals have been...