Manchester City win Champions League title

ISTANBUL: Manch­ester City won the first Champions League in their history on Saturday and secured a treble of trophies by beating Inter Milan 1-0.

In a far closer match than many pundits had predicted, Rodri’s sweetly-struck goal proved the difference for Abu Dhabi-backed City, who have already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season.

Rodri sidefooted in on 68 minutes after Bernardo Silva pulled back a cross that fell perfectly for the unmarked Spaniard at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

It sealed the third Champions League for City manager Pep Guardiola, who won it twice with Barcelona.

The outcome could have been different had Romelu Lukaku’s header not been stopped by Ederson’s leg minutes later.

Earlier in the second half, City also enjoyed a slice of luck when Federico Dimarco’s goalbound header was blocked by his own player, Lukaku.

In another Inter chance, Lautaro Martinez raced away after a misunderstanding in the City defence but goalkeeper Ederson tore out of his goal to narrow the angle and stop the shot.

Inter had kept City goalless in a cagey first half marked by the injury-enforced exit of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in the 36th minute, to be replaced by Phil Foden.

