At least 25 dead, 145 injured as torrential rain batters parts of KP: PDMA

At least 25 people died and 145 were injured in rain-related incidents as torrential showers battered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts on Saturday, according to a report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

The report said 15 deaths were reported from Bannu, five from Lakki Marwat, four from Karak and one from DI Khan.

It added that 69 houses were partially damaged due to heavy rain in the affected areas.

Separately, KP Rescue 1122 Director General Dr Khateer Ahmad said in an official statement that roofs and walls had collapsed in most of the rain-related accidents reported from the affected areas.

Rescue operations were under way in the affected districts, the statement added.

Separately, a statement issued by the KP Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement spokesperson said the department’s secretary had issued directives to expedite the rescue work.

“The affected people will be provided relief in line with government policies,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, KP interim Information Minister Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel said in a statement the provincial government was in touch with district administrators in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak.

Hospitals in the affected areas had been put on high alert while Rescue 1122 and the PDMA were conducting rescue operations, he said.

The statement added that an assessment of rain losses was also being carried out.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the loss of lives in the rain-related incidents and extended condolences to bereaved families, state-run APP reported, citing a statement issued by the premier’s media wing.

The statement said PM Shehbaz had directed the National Disaster Management Authority to ensure steps were taken for relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas and to work in cooperation with the PDMA and Rescue 1122.

PM Shehbaz sought within the next 24 hours a report from relevant authorities on relief activities and the extent of damage, the statement added.

Weather forecast

According to a Met Office forecast shared by the PDMA on Saturday evening, “very hot and dry weather” is expected in most districts of KP over the next 24 hours.

But there were chances of wind/dust storms and isolated rain-thunderstorm in most plain areas of the province in the evening and at night, the statement said.

It added that isolated spells of rain and wind/thunderstorms were expected in Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram and Waziristan districts in the evening and at night.

Wind/dust storms may cause damage to loose infrastructure in Kurram, Hangu, Orakzai, North and South Waziristan, Tank, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber and Nowshera districts, the statement said.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert during the forecast period,” it said.

Additional input from APP