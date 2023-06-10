Significant decrease in sports budget

ISLAMABAD: The development budget for the sports sector has significantly been reduced, with the government allocating Rs1.9 billion to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordi­nation (IPC) for 14 ongoing and three new sports projects.

Last year, the government earmarked Rs3.4bn for 12 ongoing and seven new schemes.

Despite sports having devolved after the 18th constitutional amendment, the IPC ministry regulates the sports sector at federal level.

According to budget documents, Rs20 million has been earmarked for a new scheme titled “Revamping and provision of sports facilities at Kashmore”.

The total cost of this project, in the district that is the constituency of IPC Minister Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, is Rs950m.

Meanwhile, Rs30m has been allocated to build 250 mini sports complexes — at the cost of Rs130m — while Rs150m given for National Games.

For the ongoing major projects, Rs103m has been allocated for building and repairing roads, footpaths, etc., at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, and Rs120m for setting up Bio Mechanical Lab.

Similarly, Rs100 million has been allocated for hiring of foreign coaches for training of national athletes and Rs98 million will be spent on laving synthetic athletic track, football ground at Sports Centre Karachi.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2023