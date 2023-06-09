Tapi project to strengthen regional cooperation: PM

MINISTER of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik (right) shakes hands with State Minister of Turkmenistan and Head of Turkmengas Maksat Babayev during the signing ceremony in Islamabad, on Thursday.—PPI

ISLAMABAD: Calling acquisition of energy a real challenge in the present era, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed confidence that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (Tapi) gas pipeline project would usher in an era of regional cooperation, development and prosperity.

“Tapi is an important project for the prosperity of the entire region,” the PM said while addressing the signing ceremony of Tapi joint implementation plan. He said the project was of utmost importance for the development of the four countries and the region.

On the occasion, the prime minister witnessed the signing of the implementation plan. Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Turkmenistan’s State Minister and Chairman of TurkmenGas Maskat Babayev inked the accord.

Starting from Ashkhabad, Tapi gas pipeline will reach Pakistan via Kabul and then go to India. It aims to transport natural gas from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India through an 1,814-kilometre pipeline with a capacity to transport 33 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually. Once operational, the Tapi project will transform the regional energy landscape, contributing to economic prosperity.

PM Sharif said the project would help the region secure natural gas to concrete assurances and mutually agreed terms and conditions. He mentioned that in view of global situation, energy had become a real challenge.

“For a developing country like Pakistan, there is a need for speedy actions to explore the options for energy,” he said and directed his team to do everything to pace up the planning and execution of the Tapi project.

Economic relations

Pakistan and Turkmenistan were ready to expand relations in diverse areas and boost their cooperation, Mr Sharif added.

Welcoming the delegation, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan and Turkmenistan enjoy brotherly relations underpinned by common history, culture and religion, adding that the leadership on both sides has keen desire to further promote economic and commercial relations. He underscored that Pakistan can be a gateway for quick access to Turkmenistan’s rich energy reserves.

Referring to the strategic importance of the project, the PM said this project is manifestation of Pakistan-Turkmenistan strategic cooperation in the energy sector. He highlighted that Tapi was a critical component of “our government’s vision for ensuring Pakistan’s energy security that will bring economic growth and prosperity not only in Pakistan but also in the entire region”.

He renewed the commitment for early implementation of the project and hoped that the project shall be completed at the earliest by optimising all available resources by all concerned parties.

In order to expedite the work on various components of the project, Mr Sharif nominated his special assistant Dr Jehanzeb Khan to work as focal person from the Pakistan side as head of the Senior Coordination Committee.

Meanwhile, a high-ranking Turkmenistan delegation headed by Maksat Babayev called on PM Sharif. The delegation included Deputy Minister of Energy Annageldi Saparov, CEO and Chairman of the board of directors of TPCL Muhammetmyrat Amanov and Ambassador to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov.

‘Revolutionary programme’

PM Sharif, while chairing a meeting on the upcoming federal budget, approved the inclusion of a “revolutionary programme” in the budget for the uplift of youth, women and farmers.

As per the prime minister’s directives, the funds have been allocated in the upcoming budget for projects on welfare of youth and women as well as for agriculture tube wells.

According to a PM Office statement, in the next fiscal year, the youth would be provided interest free loans and endowment fund would be established for education and sports.

The PM approved the establishment of Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education on the pattern of Punjab Endowment Fund.

Under the fund, the intelligent but poor students from across the country would be given educational scholarships.

The funds have been allocated for Prime Minister Youth Programme to extend small loans to the youth. The government has also specified funds to impart skill training to the youth, including in the information technology. The upcoming budget would also have funds for distribution of 100,000 laptops among youth besides extending financial support to the IT startups.

The government has made budgetary allocations for promotion of sports activities among the youth and to encourage their participation.

The upcoming budget will also feature the funds allocations for a programme to achieve the economic empowerment of women.

Mr Sharif also approved a programme for the solarisation of agriculture tube wells which would be implemented in the second phase of PM’s Kissan Package.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2023