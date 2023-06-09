DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2023

Economic Survey 2022-23: Health indicators post abysmal growth

Ikram Junaidi Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 09:47am

ISLAMABAD: Economic Survey of Pakistan on Thursday showed that there was no visible improvement in health indicators during the last financial year, with the vaccination rate for measles registering a two per cent decline in 2021.

On the other hand, life expectancy which has been increasing across the globe for the last few decades was reduced in Pakistan during the last year of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in power. The life expectancy at the time of birth was 66.3 years in 2020 but in 2021, it was reduced to 66.1 years, according to the survey.

The immunisation rate for measles dropped by 2 per cent; it was 83pc in 2020 but dropped to 81pc in the next year.

Other health indicators did not show any visible improvement as the neonatal mortality rate (Per 1,000 live births) was 40.4 in 2020 but the next year it dropped to only 39.4. Under-five mortality rate (Per 1,000 live births) was reduced from 65.5 to 63.3 children. A little improvement was observed in the mortality rate for infants (per 1,000 live births) as it dropped from 54.4 to 52.8 deaths in 2021.

Life expectancy, measles vaccination post decline

The comparison of years 2018 and 2019 also showed some worrying numbers such as the prevalence of anaemia in women of reproductive age (aged 15-49) was 41.4pc in 2018 and it dropped to only 41.3pc. In 2018, as many as 47.5pc infants of up to five months of age were exclusively breastfed but in 2019 the number was recorded at 47.8pc.

Increase in health professionals

The number of health professionals increased over the years as there were 266,430 doctors in 2021 which increased to 282,383 in year 2022. Dentists were 30,501 in 2021, but the number increased to 33,156 next year. The number of nurses was 121,245 in 2021 which increased to 127,855 in 2022. The number of midwives increased by 2,000 and reached 46,110.

The expenditure on the health sector had increased from 1pc to 1.4pc of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the financial year 2021-22. The food availability per capita per annum also shows abysmal indicators as there were only 7.8kg of pulses, 172 litres of milk, 24kg of meat, and only 2.8kg of fish available to each person in FY 22-23.

The economic survey claimed that almost 80 per cent of the cancer burden in Pakistan was borne by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission’s (PAEC) cancer hospitals with annual treatment of approximately 40,000 cancer patients. The PAEC, with its well-equipped nuclear medicine, radiotherapy and radiology departments and a workforce of 278 doctors, has contributed through the application of nuclear technology in the health sector. To cater to the patients hailing from remote areas, the PAEC, on average, establishes one cancer hospital every three years.

It claimed that Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) focused on improving the quality, efficiency, and safety of healthcare services delivery by adopting evidence-based regulatory standards for registration and licencing of healthcare establishments (HECs), health professionals and equipment, and enforcing minimum standards of safety by the HECs in the ICT.

It developed six standards for quality healthcare services along with a digital map of all healthcare facilities in the ICT, registered 1388 HECs out of a total of 1487, launched an online complaint management system (CMS), and implemented the online module for registration of the HECs.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stuck in the past
Updated 09 Jun, 2023

Stuck in the past

Dar's enduring fixation with the exchange rate suggests that he has learned nothing from past mistakes.
Unequivocal message
09 Jun, 2023

Unequivocal message

AN unmistakably forceful message has been sent out that puts to rest any notion of a house divided. The military top...
Early closure
09 Jun, 2023

Early closure

ON the face of it, closing shops early is a sound idea. Not only would the move help save energy during the stifling...
Qureshi returns
Updated 08 Jun, 2023

Qureshi returns

Powerbrokers fail to grasp that political legitimacy is drawn from public support and can only be contested through the democratic process.
Lawyer’s killing
08 Jun, 2023

Lawyer’s killing

THE shocking murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar on a Quetta thoroughfare on Tuesday raises a number of...
Infinite jest
08 Jun, 2023

Infinite jest

IF this government’s political record were to be described as dark comedy, its economic management would be a...