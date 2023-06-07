DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 07, 2023

KP Governor urges parties to sign charter of economy for progress

APP Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 10:09am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday urged all political parties to sign a charter of economy with the objective of strengthening the country’s economy.

He said in view of the destruction of public and private properties due to vandalism unleashed by workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on May 9 and 10, it was time for politicians to sign a charter of economy for keeping trade and commercial activities unaffected by such happenings in future.

He expressed these views while speaking to mediapersons during a function held at the Governor’s House to present a cheque of Rs10 million to the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for construction of its office in Peshawar.

Provincial ministers, advisers to the caretaker chief minister and leading businessmen were also present.

“Political differences are the beauty of democracy, but they should not be taken to a level of animosity and holding of insane protests, not showing any regard to public and private properties,” Ghulam Ali remarked.

“A strong charter of democracy signed by all the political parties ensuring consistency of economic activities and policies can attract foreign investment in the country,” he opined.

KP governor said he had also discussed the matter with former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Ghulam Ali also welcomed the government’s decision to start barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia. “The decision will have very positive impact on the country’s economy,” he said, adding efforts were underway to involve more countries in this old practice of doing business.

Ghulam Ali said in the prevailing circumstances when the country was facing acute shortage of dollars, initiation of business-to-business barter trade system was very timely and appropriate decision.

In response to a question about payment of dues to TransPeshawar, the operator of BRT buses, Mr Ali said around 50 per cent of payment had been made to the firm.

He said the FPCCI office would serve as a centre for promotion of trade and investment in the region. “The FPCCI office will be constructed with joint efforts of the business community and the government.”

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rinse and repeat
Updated 07 Jun, 2023

Rinse and repeat

Pakistan's Groundhog Day politics continue without missing a beat.
Reimagining airports
07 Jun, 2023

Reimagining airports

AIRPORTS across the world have transformed themselves. No longer are they mere hubs for air travel; they now offer...
Transgender healthcare
07 Jun, 2023

Transgender healthcare

OUR social and political structures have sent the transgender population to Coventry. Anathema and misconception ...
Populist budget?
Updated 06 Jun, 2023

Populist budget?

The upcoming budget will be more a test of the govt's resolve to stay the course and restructure the economy.
Odisha disaster
06 Jun, 2023

Odisha disaster

THE horrific train crash in India’s eastern state of Odisha should prompt authorities across the subcontinent to...
Hockey revival
06 Jun, 2023

Hockey revival

FOR the last decade, Pakistan hockey has been searching for that turning point where its misfortunes are reversed....