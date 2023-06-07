KP Governor urges parties to sign charter of economy for progress

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday urged all political parties to sign a charter of economy with the objective of strengthening the country’s economy.

He said in view of the destruction of public and private properties due to vandalism unleashed by workers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on May 9 and 10, it was time for politicians to sign a charter of economy for keeping trade and commercial activities unaffected by such happenings in future.

He expressed these views while speaking to mediapersons during a function held at the Governor’s House to present a cheque of Rs10 million to the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for construction of its office in Peshawar.

Provincial ministers, advisers to the caretaker chief minister and leading businessmen were also present.

“Political differences are the beauty of democracy, but they should not be taken to a level of animosity and holding of insane protests, not showing any regard to public and private properties,” Ghulam Ali remarked.

“A strong charter of democracy signed by all the political parties ensuring consistency of economic activities and policies can attract foreign investment in the country,” he opined.

KP governor said he had also discussed the matter with former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Ghulam Ali also welcomed the government’s decision to start barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan and Russia. “The decision will have very positive impact on the country’s economy,” he said, adding efforts were underway to involve more countries in this old practice of doing business.

Ghulam Ali said in the prevailing circumstances when the country was facing acute shortage of dollars, initiation of business-to-business barter trade system was very timely and appropriate decision.

In response to a question about payment of dues to TransPeshawar, the operator of BRT buses, Mr Ali said around 50 per cent of payment had been made to the firm.

He said the FPCCI office would serve as a centre for promotion of trade and investment in the region. “The FPCCI office will be constructed with joint efforts of the business community and the government.”

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023