Today's Paper | June 05, 2023

BD call up uncapped duo for Afghanistan Test

AFP Published June 5, 2023 Updated June 5, 2023 11:32am
<p>Bangladesh and England playing their first ODI series on March 1, 2023. — Twitter/<a rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank" class="link--external" href="https://twitter.com/BCBtigers">@BCBtigers</a></p>

Bangladesh and England playing their first ODI series on March 1, 2023. — Twitter/@BCBtigers

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday called up uncapped batsman Shahadat Hossain and fast bowler Mushfik Hasan for the one-off Test against Afghanistan later this month.

The Afghan Test side will arrive on June 10 to play the match, which starts on June 14 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in the capital Dhaka.

Chittagong Division’s 21-year-old middle-order batsman Shahadat made his first-class debut in 2021 and scored 1,265 runs from 20 first-class games, with two hundreds and 10 fifties.

Mushfik, a 20-year-old fast bowler, took 49 wickets from 13 first-class matches, including three five-wicket hauls, after he burst onto the scene in the 2022 first-class season for Rangpur Division.

Both Shahadat and Mushfik impressed for Bangladesh A in the just-concluded series against the West Indies A team.

Batsman Liton Das will lead the Bangladesh team in the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who has been nursing a finger injury.

Squad: Liton Das (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Mushfik Hasan..

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2023

