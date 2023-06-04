DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 04, 2023

Overseas Chinese in GB hail boycott of Srinagar moot

Jamil Nagri Published June 4, 2023 Updated June 4, 2023 07:44am

GILGIT: The Overseas Chinese Association Gilgit-Baltistan has appreciated China’s boycott of a G20 meeting organised by India in held Kashmir last month.

It said the boycott from China, a key member of the bloc of 20 leading rich and developing nations, “exposed India’s hidden intentions”.

The association said India wanted to assert its sovereignty over the disputed territory by holding a meeting in the disputed territory, which sparked controversy and diplomatic tensions, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023

