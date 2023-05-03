FO asked to expose plot behind G20 moot in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan on Monday expressed grave concern over what it called “India’s multifaceted and multi-front campaign” to hold G-20 summit in the Indian-held Jammu and Kashmir to create confusion about the disputed territory.

President Dr Arif Alvi, meanwhile, asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intensify its efforts to expose India’s nefarious designs and ulterior moti­ves behind its planned move to hold the G-20 summit in the UN-recognised disputed territory.

While referring to a letter by All-Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) convener Meh­mood Ahmed Saghar, the president asked MoFA for appropriate action.

In his letter to President Alvi, Mr Saghar sought Pakistan’s urgent attention towards the Indian government’s highly controversial move to convene a meeting of G-20 member countries in the disputed Srinagar and its far-reaching consequences on the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for the right to self-determination.

The APHC convener said India wanted to dilute Kashmir’s international and legal status, stren­gthen the notion that Kashmir was nothing but its internal matter.

Mr Saghar highlighted the need for a mega diplomatic offensive by Pakistan in the UN, and other regi­o­nal and international fora, to expose India’s nefarious designs and its ulterior motives behind the meeting in Indian-held Kashmir.

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation led by his Azad Jammu and Kashmir counterpart Anwarul Haq on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured them of the government’s cooperation for the development of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Shehbaz said India’s illegal action of August 5, 2019 was a gross violation of human rights and the international community, especially the UN, should take its notice. He said Pakistan would continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support for Kas­hmiris’ right to self-determination.

Published in Dawn, May 3rd, 2023