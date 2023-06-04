BAP leader leaves party, joins PPP

QUETTA: The son of the Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) founder left the party on Saturday and announced that he was joining the PPP.

Syed Hasnain Hashmi, son of BAP’s founder Senator Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, announced the decision at a ceremony held at his home in Quetta.

Mr Hashmi was the central additional general secretary of the Balochistan Awami Party and also serves as a special assistant to Balochistan chief minister.

He said that after deliberations and consultation with his companions, he now believed that PPP was the only party that could resolve problems faced by the country and especially Balochistan.

He said he would work to strengthen PPP’s position in Quetta and the entire Balochistan.

PPP’s provincial president Mir Changez Jamali claimed his party was now in a better position in Balochistan as people had come to know that the PPP was the only party “that has the understanding to solve the problems of Balochistan”.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023