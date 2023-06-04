Pakistan face UAE in Asian rugby Div I

LAHORE: Pakistan’s rugby team will play two matches against the UAE in the Asia Rugby Men Division I 2023 in Lahore on July 4 and 8.

Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) Salman Sheikh secretary on Saturday said the winners would qualify for next year’s Asia Rugby Championship. Currently, the Asian Rugby Championship includes Hong Kong, China, South Korea and Malaysia.

By earning top position in the Asia Rugby Championship Pakistan could also qualify for the World Rugby Championship, Salman added.

He further said that South African coach Gerd Mulder would remain Pakistan team’s head coach.

Mulder was in the same role for Pakistan in the Asian Rugby Division-II in which the country defeated Thailand to qualify for Division I.

“It is an honour to lead Pakistan’s national team once again as we embark on this new chapter in our journey,” Mulder said.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2023