2 killed in remote-controlled bomb blast in Bajaur: police

Murad Ali Khan Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 07:43pm
<p>This photo shows rescue workers surrounding an ambulance carrying Momand blast victims outside District Headquarters Hospital, Bajaur.— Photo by author</p>

Two men were killed in a remote-controlled bomb blast in the Momand area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, police said.

According to Bajaur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sattar Khan, the blast hit a pickup van, as a result of which its driver died on the spot and a contractor travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries.

The body and injured were taken to District Headquarters Hospital, Bajaur, where the contractor also succumbed to his injuries, the DSP said.

He said incident took place as the victims were carrying sand in the vehicle to a security check post in Bajaur.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

