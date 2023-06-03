DAWN.COM Logo

CJP lays foundation stone of judicial complex

Our Correspondent Published June 3, 2023 Updated June 3, 2023 10:29am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti laid foundation stone of the judicial complex in Kamalia on Friday. Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh (inspection judge for Toba Tek Singh district) was also present.

In his speech, the CJ asked lawyers in case verdict came against their clients, they should use the right to appeal instead of attacking lower court judges.

He asked the district and sessions judge to submit a report regarding obtaining ownership of land allotted to the judiciary so that the land be legally secured for future need of extension in buildings of judicial complexes in the district.

Kamalia bar president Mehr Fateh Sher Bhagela said complex would be built on 69 kanal land at a cost of Rs480 million.

KILLED: A man killed his brother and shot at and injured his father over a monetary dispute in the Heaven Villas locality of Faisalabad.

Rescue 1122 and police reported that after exchange of harsh words, Muhammad Arsalan opened fire and wounded both his brother Amer Shahzad and father Muhammad Shafi.

The suspect himself took both the injured to the Govt General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad and escaped. Amer Shahzad succumbed to his wounds at hospital.

Meanwhile, a man died and another was injured when two motorcycles collided near Chak 295-GB Barianwala on the Toba-Chichawatni Road.

Rescue 1122 identified the deceased Tayab Akhtar (30), a resident of the Rajana area Chak 358-GB, Mughli while the injured motorcyclist was Arshad Niaz (57), a resident of Chak 339-GB, Bhammipura.

The injured man was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2023

