Imam, Naseem and Haris among 39 called up for specialised training camps

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq and fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah were among 39 players called up for specialised camps at the National Cricket Academy this month with the Pakistan Cricket Board stating on Friday the aim of the camps is to “develop a deep and strong core ahead of a challenging season”.

As many as 13 spinners, 11 pacers and 14 batters from Pakistan’s senior and junior teams will be in attendance in the camps. Batters will attend both camps; the one for spinners to run from June 1 to 15 with pacers set to train from June 16 to 21.

“These camps will help the selectors in jotting the best possible squad for Pakistan’s two-Test series in Sri Lanka in July, which will be the national side’s first assignment in the third cycle of the World Test Championship,” a PCB news release said.

“Separate camps for spin and fast bowlers will help them bowl longer spells in specially tailored sessions that along with enhancing their skill level will test their fitness under tough weather conditions. Similarly, the batters will get to bat for extended periods, a requisite for the upcoming tour.

“Having players from across the rungs together will also help in inculcating ‘The Pakistan Way’ in the upcoming players, so they are aware of the expectations of the national side as they continue their journey. This will also help the youngsters to benefit from the experience of the senior side’s players.”

Spinners Abrar Ahmed and Usama Mir, all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim Jr and batters Abdullah Shafique, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Haris have been called up.

Young batting sensation Saim Ayub has also been invited alongside Mohammad Haris and Test batter Saud Shakeel.

The PCB added that players who have been granted No-Objection Certificates to participate in county cricket and other leagues have been exempt from the camps.

Pakistan’s all-format captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan are travelling for Hajj so will not be in attendance. All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz and Pakistan’s second-choice gloveman Sarfraz Ahmed will also not be featuring due to injury and personal commitments.

The PCB, however, did not mention the names of the coaches who will conduct the camp with an official of the board telling Dawn that the camp was being set up on the instructions of recently-appointed Director Coaches Mickey Arthur.

It was unclear, the official added, when bowling coach Morne Morkel — whose name was on the newly-appointed coaches’ panel that was picked by Arthur — will sign his contract with the PCB.

While Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn and batting coach Andrew Puttik all put pen to paper during the recent limited-overs home series against New Zealand, former South African pacer Morne Morkel is yet to join the team management.

Invited players:

Spinners: Abrar Ahmed, Ali Asfand, Arafat Minhas, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Junaid, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Noman Ali, Qasim Akram, Sajid Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usama Mir and Zahid Mehmood

Fast bowlers: Aamir Jamal, Arshad Iqbal, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Ihsanullah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Batters: Abdullah Shafique, Haris Sohail, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Huraira, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Tayyab Tahir.

