DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 02, 2023

US slaps sanctions against Sudan after ceasefire violations

Agencies Published June 2, 2023 Updated June 2, 2023 09:03am

People walk past a bullet-riddled medical centre at a market in Khartoum, on Thursday.—AFP
People walk past a bullet-riddled medical centre at a market in Khartoum, on Thursday.—AFP

KHARTOUM: The US announced sanctions on Thursday on Sudanese leaders it blamed for the collapse of US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire efforts after shelling and air strikes killed 18 civilians at a Khartoum market.

“We are following through by levying economic sanctions, imposing visa restrictions against actors who are perpetuating the violence,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

Fighting continued on Thursday, with witnesses reporting “heavy artillery” in north Khartoum, days after the two sides had agreed to extend by five days an initial week-long ceasefire.

In both north and south Khartoum on Wednesday, troops loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attacked key bases of the RSF led by commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Over dozen dead in Khartoum attack after army abandons talks

“Eighteen civilians were killed and 106 wounded” by army artillery fire and aerial bombardments on Wednesday on a market in Khartoum, a committee of human rights lawyers said.

The toll was confirmed by a neighbourhood group that organises aid, which said the situation was “catastrophic” and appea­led for medical help and blood donations.

‘Sanctions a tool’

Thursday’s action marks the first punitive measures imposed under an executive order signed by US President Joe Biden in May that paved the way for new Sudan-related sanctions amid the fighting.

Washington targeted Algunade, which it said is a Sudanese holding company controlled by RSF Commander Dagalo and his brother; Tradive General Trading L.L.C., a front company controlled by RSF Major Algoney Hamdan Dagalo, another brother; Sudan’s largest defence enterprise Defe­nce Industries System; and arms company Sudan Master Technology.

Washington also issued an updated business advisory to highlight growing risks to US business and individuals exacerbated by the conflict, including trade in gold from a conflict-affected area, US Sec­retary of State Antony Blinken said in a separate statement.

“Sanctions are a tool,” according to Sudan expert Alex de Waal, who calls the northeast African country “a classic case where sanctions never solved the problems” they had meant to.

Looting of food

World Food Programme chief Cindy McCain condemned on Thursday “the looting of WFP food and assets happening right now in El Obeid”, 350 km southwest of Khartoum.

“Food for 4.4 million people is at stake,” Mc­Cain wrote on Twitter.

More than half the population — 25 million people — are now in need of aid and protection, the UN says. Since fighting erupted on April 15, more than 1,800 people have been killed.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Balanced approach
Updated 02 Jun, 2023

Balanced approach

Only a legitimate government may be able to take the country out of its present crisis.
Rise in attacks
02 Jun, 2023

Rise in attacks

AN enduring security dilemma for Pakistan has been the issue of cross-border havens in Afghanistan for militants,...
Narrowing the gap
02 Jun, 2023

Narrowing the gap

THE rupee made a substantial recovery of 11.5 against the dollar in the open market a day after the State Bank...
Free, fair & timely
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Free, fair & timely

The stakeholders need to take a step back and let democracy take its course.
Virtual SCO summit
01 Jun, 2023

Virtual SCO summit

HOSTING multilateral summits is a matter of great prestige for states, as world leaders gather at the same table to...
Missing anchorperson
Updated 01 Jun, 2023

Missing anchorperson

IT gives insight into the obduracy of those in whose custody Imran Riaz Khan is being held that multiple appeals ...