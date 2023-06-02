Valiant Pakistan go down to India in Jr Asia Cup final

SALALAH (Oman): Pakistan fought valiantly but it wasn’t enough for the Junior Asia Cup crown.

Having gone down 2-0 in the 19th minute, Pakistan pulled a goal back but despite exerting immense pressure, they couldn’t find the leveller as they fell to a 2-1 loss to arch-rivals and defending champions India in the final on Thursday night.

It was a bitter end to the campaign in which the team had punched above its weight and secured qualification to the FIH Junior World Cup in Kuala Lumpur at the end of this year by virtue of reaching the semi-finals.

India made a bright start and took a deserved lead in the 12th minute when an aerial pass from Sunit Lakra found its way to Hundal Araijeet Singh. Pakistan goalkeeper Raza Ali saved Hundal’s shot only over Angad Bir Singh to slap in the rebound from the far post.

Pakistan, who were playing their seventh final of the continental event whose inaugural edition was held at Karachi in 1988, tried to hit back but it was India who consolidated their lead seven minutes later. Angad turned provider this time, running down the flank before cutting the ball back to Hundal in the centre of the circle. Pn the half turn, Hundal’s shot crashed into the roof of the goal.

The green-shirts managed to get a foothold in the game afterwards and carved a few chances, including a few penalty corners but it was in the 38th minute that they reduced the arrears when Abdul Shahid’s crossfield shot was deflected in by Basharat Ali.

Pakistan threw the kitchen sink at India in search of the equaliser but their opponents held on for the win to secure their fourth title at the tournament, breaking a tie with Pakistan who won the first three editions.

Earlier in the tournament, India and Pakistan played a 1-1 draw in their pool match.

On Wednesday night, Pakistan and India won their semi-finals against Malaysia and South Korea, respectively.

Abdul Rehman’s three goals inspired Pakistan to a facile 6-2 victory against Malaysia.

India, taught South Korea a 9-1 lesson in their completely lopsided semi-final.

Malaysia drew the first blood through Tanga Raja Perabu who converted a penalty corner in the 21st minute. Pakistan, who played a predominantly defensive game in the first two quarters, came out all guns blazing in the last 18 minutes, pumping in six goals to earn a credible victory.

The green-shirts started the scoring spree when Mohammad Khan converted a penalty corner in the 42nd minute to restore the parity. Then Abdul Rehman sounded the board in the 44th minute, crowning a field attempt to put Pakistan 2-1 ahead.

Malaysia equalised in the next minute through Danish Aiman who scored a field goal.

However, three goals in the next five minutes tilted the game heavily in Pakistan’s favour.

First Abdul Shahid’s 47th-minute field goal gave Pakistan a 3-2 lead which was followed by back-to-back goals from Abdul Rehman in the 48th and 51st minutes.

In the 58th minute, Arbaz Ahmad converted a penalty corner to seal the fate of the match.

Pakistan reaching the tournament decider is commendable considering reports that said the players and the officials in Salalah did not receive daily allowance during the continental event due to financial constraints of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) which did not get any support from the Pakistan Sports Board for the Salalah competition. According to reports, the cash-strapped PHF could barely arrange air tickets and accommodation for the national squad travelling to Oman.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2023