DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 30, 2023

Builders seek end to regulatory duty

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published May 30, 2023 Updated May 30, 2023 08:19am

ISLAMABAD: The real estate builders and developers on Monday urged Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to unveil a comprehensive package in the coming budget to attract foreign investment and strict measures to get rid of cartels.

A delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) during its meeting with the finance minister also presented its proposals for the budget 2023-24.

Special Assistant on Revenue Tariq Pasha, Reforms and Resource Mobilisation Commission (RRMC) Ashfaq Tola, FBR chairman Asim Ahmed and senior officers attended the meeting.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that the association called for removing regulatory duty on iron and tiles in the upcoming budget. It stressed that elimination this duty would result in a significant drop of around Rs25,000 per tonne in steel prices with a corresponding decrease in tile prices.

In the meeting, as per the source, the association also highlighted the concern of cartelisation, particularly in the cement, iron, and tiles industries. The minister reassured the delegation that the vacant positions in the Competition Commission of Pakistan would be filled shortly to address these complaints and other related matters.

One of the major demands of the association was to announce an incentive for overseas Pakistan to send their dollar money through banking channels for investments in the realty sector.

According to the source, the finance minister agreed to consider a proposal in the upcoming budget for overseas Pakistan. There is an allocation of 25pc in every real estate sector for overseas Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Judicial quarrels
Updated 30 May, 2023

Judicial quarrels

Those at the very top of the judiciary must realise that their space and power are being encroached upon while they quarrel.
Erdogan’s victory
30 May, 2023

Erdogan’s victory

THOUGH he managed to win the presidential run-off by a whisker, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will stay in Turkiye’s ...
Trees in the shade?
30 May, 2023

Trees in the shade?

FOR years, successive tree plantation policies have come up short. Nevertheless, the latest effort to go green comes...
A steep price
Updated 29 May, 2023

A steep price

The situation has come to a point where any step taken to stabilise the economy actually exacerbates the crisis.
Colonial reminders
29 May, 2023

Colonial reminders

ON the face of it, the UK’s Conservative cabinet is amongst its most diverse ever, with persons of colour in top...
Killing spree
29 May, 2023

Killing spree

IT’s a symptom of a society’s morbid soul when the living are tortured and murdered with impunity. On Friday,...