Dr Seemin Jamali laid to rest

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 29, 2023 Updated May 29, 2023 06:55am
<p>This file photo shows Dr Seemin Jamali. —Photo by Nadir Siddiqui</p>

KARACHI: Dr Seemin Jamali, former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), was laid to rest on Sunday.

The funeral prayers were offered in a mosque inside the JPMC and attended by a large number of people from different walks of life.

Later, she was laid to rest at DHA Phase VIII graveyard. The soyem would be held on Monday (today) between Asr and Maghrib prayers for women at her JPMC residence and for men at the health facility’s mosque.

Dr Jamali had remained associated with the JPMC as the head of the emergency department for a considerable period of time. Later, she became the executive director of the JPMC.

The funeral was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister Senator Waqar Mehdi, CM’s Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, senior police and health officials, members of civil society, her relatives and friends.

Dr Jamali, who was a recipient of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and an honorary lieutenant colonel, was admitted to a private health facility, where she breathed her last on Saturday.

