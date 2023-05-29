JI calls for political dialogue to address challenges

SWABI: Jamaat-i-Islami’s central naib emir Liaqat Baloch has said the mayhem created following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on May 9 was the result of hatred created among the minds of youth.

He called for political parties to not deviate from Constitution of Pakistan and keep national interests over and above their personal interests for the country’s progress.

He was addressing a workers’ convention held here on Sunday. The gathering was also attended by Jamaat’s central and provincial leaders.

Mr Baloch said the confronting internal and external issues could only be resolved when the parliamentarians had the passion to develop the country and the nation.

He condemned the attacks on army installations and memorials of martyrs. He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s current predicament was because it had committed grave mistakes. “Imran Khan used the party workers as shield and instilled hatred in their minds,” he said.

Mr Baloch also assailed the establishment for making and breaking political parties, weakening the country.

The JI leader said innocent political activists should not be targeted, and imprisoned women activists should be given due respect.

He appealed to leaders of all the political parties to sit across the table, analyse the current situation and reach a mutually acceptable formula to steer the country out of the multiple crises.

“We have to find our way out of the present complicated environment so as to bring economic prosperity to the country and its people,” he said.

Liaqat Baloch said if there was no political stability, the country would drift towards destruction.

“Today, the judiciary and the government are standing against each other,” he said, adding the leadership didn’t have the ability to lead the country in a befitting way.

On the occasion, Jamaat’s provincial general secretary Abdul Wasi said political rivalries were pushing Pakistan deeper into crisis, and the whole nation was looking up to the JI to save the country from further turmoil.

The convention was aimed to prepare ground for reaching out to voters for the next elections.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2023