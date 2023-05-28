Eight arrested for car racing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The city traffic police have arrested eight youth and impounded their vehicles for indulging in drag and drift racing on Friday night.

According to a statement issued by the city traffic police, special teams were deputed in Hayatabad, Jamrud Road and Regi Model Town following complaints by people that youth did drag and drift racing during the night, putting at risk not only their own lives but that of road users as well.

A special team led by SP Town Shazia Shahid arrested eight youngsters and impounded their vehicles, the statement said.

“The young drivers were released after written statements were received from their parents that their children won’t indulge in the dangerous practice,” the statement said.

On May 4, the residents of Hayatabad and Regi Model Town had complained the police had failed to curb the dangerous practice of drift and drag racing by youth.

Published in Dawn, May 28th, 2023