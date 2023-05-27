DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 27, 2023

Bayern win Bundesliga with last-gasp goal in dramatic season finale

Reuters Published May 27, 2023 Updated May 27, 2023 10:41pm
<p>Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind and Noussair Mazraoui pose with the trophy after winning the Bundesliga. — Reuters</p>

Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind and Noussair Mazraoui pose with the trophy after winning the Bundesliga. — Reuters

Bayern Munich snatched their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title in dramatic fashion with a final day 2-1 win at Cologne on Saturday courtesy of Jamal Musiala’s 89th minute goal, grabbing the trophy from the hands of rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund had gone into the last game of the season in top spot but stumbled to a 2-2 against visitors Mainz 05, allowing Bayern to squeeze past them in the tightest league race in years.

In a climactic season finale, Bayern were celebrating what ended up being an unexpected title win while Dortmund’s dreams of their first league trophy since 2012 were left in tatters when they were trailing 2-0 to Mainz early on before battling to a 2-2 draw — but they needed victory to become champions.

Bayern finished on 71 points, ahead on goal difference from Dortmund. RB Leipzig and sensational Union Berlin are third and fourth respectively and will also compete in the Champions League next season.

Hertha Berlin and Schalke 04 were relegated, while VfB Stuttgart will go into the relegation playoff.

“It is unbelievable that I experience such a title race,” said Bayern’s Thomas Mueller, who celebrated a league-record 12th Bundesliga title.

“People interested in football have the feeling that we do not deserve this and I clearly say I understand that because of the second half of the season being so chaotic for us. “But it is still an unbelievable moment. Crazy, electric. I hoped it would happen but did not think it would,” Mueller added.

While the title win rescues some silverware in what has been a frustrating season for Bayern, the club sacked Chief Executive Officer Oliver Kahn, who was not in Cologne, and sports director Hasan Salihamdizic minutes after the title win.

The surprise sacking of Julian Nagelsmann in late March and the arrival of Thomas Tuchel was not coupled with success with the team crashing out of the German Cup and the Champions League last eight and the Bayern bosses paid the price.

“This game today describes my phase as coach here,” a relieved Tuchel said. “But we had one last exclamation mark.”

“We started well, took the lead, had another big chance. That’s our season in summary but Jamal had one more moment,” he added.

Early goal

The Bavarians needed a win and Kingsley Coman settled their nerves early on, putting them into the lead with a superbly curled shot into the top corner.

With Dortmund behind from the first half, the Bavarians knew they were now in front and controlled the first half without risking too much.

Leroy Sane did slot in just before the break but his effort did not count following a video assistant referee review for handball.

With Bayern club bosses, including Salihamidzic, nervously checking their mobile phones for the score in Dortmund, Cologne earned an 80th minute penalty and Dejan Ljubicic sent keeper the wrong way to level.

Sane thought he had missed the chance to hand his team the title when he failed to beat the Cologne keeper in the 88th but Musiala did it perfectly a minute later, curling a low drive into the far post in the rollercoaster season ending.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Election uncertainty
Updated 27 May, 2023

Election uncertainty

All political actors must call a ceasefire and agree to hold polls on time.
Poorer nation
Updated 27 May, 2023

Poorer nation

The citizenry has been left decidedly poorer by this government’s mismanagement.
Subdued Games
27 May, 2023

Subdued Games

THE National Games are supposed to be a quadrennial celebration of Pakistan’s top athletes who showcase their...
Smoke and mirrors
Updated 27 May, 2023

Smoke and mirrors

Why did the PTI government allow the individual from whom the money had been forfeited to benefit from its return?
Spending spree
26 May, 2023

Spending spree

THERE can be little argument with the fact that Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits; as most economists of ...
Killer heat
26 May, 2023

Killer heat

AS temperatures soar faster and furiously, meteorologists conclude that extended hot spells will hit every year....