PHC CJ orders Nowshera prison authorities to improve facilities

PESHAWAR: In a surprise visit to the Nowshera prison, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali directed the authorities to provide proper food and medical facilities to the inmates.

The chief justice inspected barracks and gave a patient hearing to the prisoners by listening to their complaints individually.

The chief justice was also accompanied by the Nowshera district and sessions judge and a judicial magistrate.

Majority of complaints by the prisoners were about non-appearance of their counsel and prosecution witnesses, causing hurdles to expeditious disposal of their cases.

They also complained about non-conducive environment and overcrowding in the jail and lack of basic facilities.

Justice Hilali directed the authorities concerned to fix the matters immediately. She also showed concerns about the delay in deciding cases of undertrials and directed the district judge for speedy disposal of their cases.

She also directed provision of proper medical facilities to the inmates.

On complaints about provision of insufficient food and other allied facilities, the PHC chief justice inspected the kitchen area and directed the superintendent jail to ensure adequate arrangements there. After the jail visit, the chief justice presided over a meeting of the judicial officers of Nowshera.

The district and sessions judge briefed the chief justice about pendency and disposal of cases.

She emphasised that cases of undertrials and family matters must be given priority and should be expeditiously disposed of.

She also stressed that judicial officers should maintain disciplined and observe the court timings and official dress code as per directives of the high court. The chief justice also visited Pabbi tehsil courts.

