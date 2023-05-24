DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 24, 2023

PHC CJ orders Nowshera prison authorities to improve facilities

Bureau Report Published May 24, 2023 Updated May 24, 2023 09:45am

PESHAWAR: In a surprise visit to the Nowshera prison, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali directed the authorities to provide proper food and medical facilities to the inmates.

The chief justice inspected barracks and gave a patient hearing to the prisoners by listening to their complaints individually.

The chief justice was also accompanied by the Nowshera district and sessions judge and a judicial magistrate.

Majority of complaints by the prisoners were about non-appearance of their counsel and prosecution witnesses, causing hurdles to expeditious disposal of their cases.

They also complained about non-conducive environment and overcrowding in the jail and lack of basic facilities.

Justice Hilali directed the authorities concerned to fix the matters immediately. She also showed concerns about the delay in deciding cases of undertrials and directed the district judge for speedy disposal of their cases.

She also directed provision of proper medical facilities to the inmates.

On complaints about provision of insufficient food and other allied facilities, the PHC chief justice inspected the kitchen area and directed the superintendent jail to ensure adequate arrangements there. After the jail visit, the chief justice presided over a meeting of the judicial officers of Nowshera.

The district and sessions judge briefed the chief justice about pendency and disposal of cases.

She emphasised that cases of undertrials and family matters must be given priority and should be expeditiously disposed of.

She also stressed that judicial officers should maintain disciplined and observe the court timings and official dress code as per directives of the high court. The chief justice also visited Pabbi tehsil courts.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fear tactics
Updated 24 May, 2023

Fear tactics

The country is in the depths of economic, social and political despair, and more misery awaits.
Bombing schools
24 May, 2023

Bombing schools

IN an ominous throwback to one of the most dispiriting aspects of militancy in Pakistan, the war on girls’...
Harassing journalists
24 May, 2023

Harassing journalists

THE state has cast a wide dragnet to haul up all those allegedly involved in the May 9 rioting, while also using the...
Probing the leaks
Updated 23 May, 2023

Probing the leaks

It will be a challenge to ensure that the judiciary remains above the chaos consuming the other branches of state.
Overreactions
Updated 23 May, 2023

Overreactions

All actions need to be within lawful bounds, and no witch-hunts can be allowed.
Cyber complaints
23 May, 2023

Cyber complaints

A RISE in cyber harassment cases in the country points to how digital tools and social media are manipulated by...