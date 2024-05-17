Today's Paper | May 17, 2024

Zardari rules out imposition of governor’s rule in KP

Syed Irfan Raza Published May 17, 2024 Updated May 17, 2024 09:30am

ISLAMABAD: Presid­ent Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday ruled out the imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, in an attempt to quash rumours arising from the recent shouting match between Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

According to a statement, Faisal Kundi called on the president.

“President Zardari ins­tructed Governor Kundi to work in people’s interest and expressed good wishes for him,” a press release said.

In a fresh message of threat to the Centre, the KP chief minister warned that he would occupy the Pesco offices in protests againsts “unannounced loadshedding”.

How­ever, a source close to President Zardari told Dawn that he had ruled out the possibility of imposing governor’s rule in KP.

He said a segment in the PPP believed that Governor Kundi should exercise restraint amid “provocative statements” by Gandapur. “The same message Zardari Sahib conveyed to Mr Kundi,” the source added.

“The governor was advised that the dignity of his office required him to avoid political statements.”

The source recalled that President Zardari had imposed governor’s rule in Punjab in 2009 because a decision by the Supreme Court led to the removal of Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister.

Published in Dawn, May 17th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dangerous law
Updated 17 May, 2024

Dangerous law

It must remember that the same law can be weaponised against it one day, just as Peca was when the PTI took power.
Uncalled for pressure
17 May, 2024

Uncalled for pressure

THE recent press conferences by Senators Faisal Vawda and Talal Chaudhry, where they demanded evidence from judges...
KP tussle
17 May, 2024

KP tussle

THE growing war of words between KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is affecting...
Dubai properties
Updated 16 May, 2024

Dubai properties

It is hoped that any investigation that is conducted will be fair and that no wrongdoing will be excused.
In good faith
16 May, 2024

In good faith

THE ‘P’ in PTI might as well stand for perplexing. After a constant yo-yoing around holding talks, the PTI has...
CTDs’ shortcomings
16 May, 2024

CTDs’ shortcomings

WHILE threats from terrorist groups need to be countered on the battlefield through military means, long-term ...