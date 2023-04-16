PHC chief justice pays surprise visit to judicial complex, sub-jails

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Musarrat Hilali on Saturday paid surprise visits to Swabi Judicial Complex and sub-jails in Swabi and Charsadda.

During her visit to the judicial complex, the chief justice observed the court proceedings and also met with litigants, especially women, to learn about their problems.

Justice Hilali directed the Swabi district and sessions judge to deal with the matters of litigants efficiently and expedite the long-pending family court cases.

She also visited the Swabi sub-jail and met with prisoners and listened to their problems regarding trials.

The jail superintendent apprised her about excessive electricity load-shedding.

The chief justice directed the district judge to take up the matter with Peshawar Electric Supply Company for doing away with the power outages.

It was learnt that some prisoners were being interned in petty nature cases, and instructed the judicial magistrate concerned to conduct a jail visit and decide such cases at the earliest.

Our Charsadda correspondent adds: Justice Hilali visited sub-jail Charsadda, and found the barracks crowded.

On the occasion, Charsadda district and sessions judge Sofia Waqar Khattak and jail superintendent Suleman Khan highlighted the need for acquiring additional land to expand the facility to address the space problem.

The chief justice assured to raise the matter at appropriate forums. She ordered the district judge to resolve petty nature cases on priority.

The PHC chief justice also visited the jail’s dispensary.

Published in Dawn, April 16th, 2023