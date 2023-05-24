Alvi urges institutions to focus on country’s interest

ISLAMABAD: Express­ing concern over the prevailing economic and political crisis in the country, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged the heads of all institutions to focus on national priorities to rid the country of its present socio-economic and political difficulties

Addressing the participants of the Senior Officers Leadership Course, he said: “It is the responsibility of the leadership of all institutions to focus on addressing the major challenges, including overcoming poverty, improving the economy, checking population growth, providing health and education facilities, and eliminating inequalities from society, especially in the rural areas of the country.”

He also expressed his ‘deep hurt’ over the incidents of May 9 and stressed the need for upholding the rule of law and holding peaceful protests in the country.

He talked about the spirit of forgiveness and love for humanity, leading to promotion of tolerance and harmony in society.

Dr Alvi said that to keep pace with exponential developments taking in the world, Pakistan needs to accelerate the decision-making process.

He further highlighted rapid advancements in the fields of information technology (IT), artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and quantum computing, and cyber, addressing the need for investment in field of education and skill development of its youth. He also endorsed the importance of cyber security and said that Pakistan should focus on streng-thening its cyber capa-bilities to enhance protection from threats of cyber warfare.

Published in Dawn, May 24th, 2023