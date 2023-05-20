SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid arrested in ISI office attack case

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Faisalabad police on Friday arrested Sunni Ittehad Council Pakistan Chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

Reports indicate that he was taken into custody as he was getting into his car after attending the funeral prayers for a friend. He was subsequently transported to an undisclosed location.

It is worth noting that his organisation supports the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza is the son of the late former federal minister Sahibzada Fazal Karim.

Sources suggest that he was found to be involved in the attack on the ISI office in Faisalabad during the riots that took place after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Former Faisalabad bar president Bilal Ashraf Basra and several others were already arrested in connection with the case.

Basra was released two days ago following an order from the LHC, but has been re-arrested.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2023