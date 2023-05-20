Five bandits gunned down in encounters in Ghotki, claim police

SUKKUR: Four bandits were gunned down in an encounter with police near Bachao Bund in Ubauro, Ghotki district, late Thursday night and one bandit was killed in another shootout with police in Tangwani on Friday.

Ghotki police claimed to have killed four dacoits and wounded their associate in Noor Shah Damdamo. The officials said that a police team was patrolling the area when it spotted a criminals’ gang, who opened fire at police on seeing them.

The police fired back and killed three dacoits on the spot and wounded two, who were taken away by their associates towards their hideout in riverine area. One of the injured dacoit died on the way and his fleeing colleagues abandoned his body, which the chasing police party shifted to taluka hospital, said the officials.

Police had taken into custody the weapons lying by the dead bodies of the dacoits, they said. After receiving report about the encounter, Ubauro DSP Mithal Khokhrani rushed to the area at the head of a strong contingent of police the force drawn from different police stations.

He said that he had the area condoned off. The dead bodies were identified as those of Khan Mohammad Selro, a resident of Fatahpur; Phulo Selro Chak Nasirabad, Badlo Kosh, a resident of Deen Mohammad Gondak Kosh village in Kashmore district, and Arib Shar.

The police said that Arib Shar was involved in attack on a police team on Nov 6, 2022, in Rawnty area, in which five police officials were martyred, including a DSP, two SHOs and two constables.

Kandhkot ‘encounter’

Tangwani police on Friday claimed to have gunned down a dacoit, later identified as Saeed Sabzoi, when they intercepted an armed gang busy trying to abduct a truck driver on the Indus highway.

They said that three dacoits managed to escape during the shootout.

Published in Dawn, May 20th, 2023