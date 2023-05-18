DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2023

Govt raises Rs444bn through T-bills

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 07:10am

KARACHI: The government raised Rs444.4 billion, exceeding the target of Rs375bn set for the treasury bills auction on Wednesday.

The highest amount of Rs334.1bn was raised for the three-month tenor against the bids of Rs452.3bn at 21.99 per cent. For six- and 12-month papers, the government raised Rs2bn and Rs7.2bn at 21.91pc and 21.99pc, respectively.

In addition to Rs343.3bn through the auction of T-bills, the government also raised Rs101bn through the non-bids operation.

The government borrowed Rs148.4bn more than the maturity amount of Rs296bn, indicating a serious liquidity crunch amid revenue shortfalls and a widening fiscal deficit.

The government also raised Rs8.9bn through Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) in semi-annual and Rs8.3bn through quarterly auctions.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delusions of adequacy
Updated 18 May, 2023

Delusions of adequacy

ONE wonders why our elected representatives felt it necessary to have their respect codified in law. With the bill ...
Familiar brutality
Updated 18 May, 2023

Familiar brutality

May 9 violence perpetrators should face legal action, but efforts to eliminate PTI must be avoided.
IDPs left high and dry
18 May, 2023

IDPs left high and dry

AS a vicious political flare-up grips Pakistan, the continuing IDP crisis has fallen by the wayside. A joint report...
Dangerous designs
Updated 17 May, 2023

Dangerous designs

Govt must not condemn any citizen to a military trial out of any vindictiveness over their political leanings.
LSM decline
17 May, 2023

LSM decline

THE hefty slump of 25pc in large-scale manufacturing in March — the biggest monthly drop since the Covid-19...
Cricket politics
17 May, 2023

Cricket politics

SADLY, there has been no response so far to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi’s warning that Pakistan would...