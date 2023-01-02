DAWN.COM Logo

Govt to borrow record Rs4.8tr via treasury bills in first quarter

Khaleeq Kiani Published January 2, 2023 Updated January 2, 2023 07:01am

ISLAMABAD: Amid a revenue setback in December and higher expenditure, mostly for debt servicing, the government plans to borrow a record Rs4.8 trillion in the first three months of 2023 through market treasury bills (MTBs).

According to the auction target calendar issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on New Year’s Eve on Saturday, it will hold a total of seven auctions beginning Jan 3 (tomorrow) — a special auction to generate Rs300 billion even though there is no debt maturing during the week.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday reported about Rs225bn revenue shortfall against the monthly target for December.

The funds would be raised through MTBs of various durations of three, six and 12 months.

SBP to hold seven auctions in January-March period

The government usually raises funds from the market (commercial banks) through sovereign-backed debt instruments periodically to make up for the shortfalls in its tax collection. The government public debt worth Rs4.45tr is maturing for repayment in the first quarter of 2023.

The SBP’s calendar showed it would hold three auctions in January with a target to raise Rs1.6tr against debt maturity of about Rs1.27tr. After the first auction for Rs300bn on Jan 3, two subsequent auctions would be held on Jan 11 and Jan 25 for Rs650bn each.

This will be followed by two auctions each in February and March with a target to mop up Rs1.1tr and Rs2.1tr, respectively. The debt maturing in February stands at Rs1.137tr and that of March at Rs2.05tr.

The calendar showed that the fourth auction would be held on Feb 8 for Rs800bn, followed by another for Rs300bn on Feb 22. The biggest auction would be held on March 8 for Rs1.8tr, followed by another for Rs300bn on March 22.

The SBP invites bids and tenders for the sale of MTBs and PIBs from ‘primary dealers’ on the respective auction dates through the Bloomberg Online Auction Module. About a dozen banking institutions serve as primary dealers and bid for government securities in SBP-held auctions besides selling these instruments to other retail or institutional clients and banks.

The bidding for all auctions would be held on the pre-announced data at 1000 hours and bids would be closed within two hours, with settlements due the next day.

The interest rates on MTBs have been increasing for several months and have touched 17pc, even though banks normally find secure returns on government papers while the private sector is unable to avail financing amid rising costs and declining industrial output and sluggish economic activities.

Published in Dawn, january 2th, 2023

Northern Tadka
Jan 02, 2023 09:10am
There is no guarantee of getting this money back
Reply Recommend 0
Venus
Jan 02, 2023 09:40am
Always loan,aid, help,borrow,beg etc
Reply Recommend 0
Infact
Jan 02, 2023 09:45am
Need to borrow more to do more!
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Rahman
Jan 02, 2023 09:51am
@Northern Tadka, oh you will get your money back in form of devalued PKR.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayub
Jan 02, 2023 09:52am
Keep printing PKRs.
Reply Recommend 0

Opinion

Editorial

Another commission
02 Jan, 2023

Another commission

A NEW commission formed by the Balochistan government, on the orders of the provincial high court, to trace missing...
Journalists’ safety
02 Jan, 2023

Journalists’ safety

A YEAR-END report by Reporters Without Borders sheds light on the dark reality of working as a journalist in...
MQM merger
Updated 02 Jan, 2023

MQM merger

It is unfortunate that despite promises to do otherwise, attempts to engineer political alliances continue by the establishment.
Our many delusions
Updated 01 Jan, 2023

Our many delusions

The current crop cannot remain drunk on power and refuse to see any future that does not align with their individual interests.
Rethinking the economy
01 Jan, 2023

Rethinking the economy

THE year 2022 is now firmly behind us — if only our economic troubles were too. The crises that gripped the ...
On abdication
Updated 31 Dec, 2022

On abdication

If our parties are unable to take difficult decisions, perhaps they should reconsider their claims to national leadership.