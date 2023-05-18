Shujaat in favour of banning PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Husain on Wednesday demanded strict action against perpetrators of attack on military installations and added that people of Pakistan would themselves ban the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Mr Husain participated in a rally from the Muslim League House to Lahore Press Club aimed at expressing solidarity with the army.

During an interaction with media at the Muslim League House, Mr Husain said individuals engaged in such activities would face legal repercussions under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

“One cannot simply become a leader by inciting people, as the position of the army chief is held with utmost respect,” he said and added that any action or statement against the army chief would be treated as a defamatory act towards the entire army.

He said the PTI, as a party, be banned from holding government positions. He said no one would be allowed to disrupt country’s peace through vandalism.

The PML-Q president affirmed his intention to contest the upcoming elections under his party’s banner. “Despite efforts to form a joint platform with all the parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to contest elections, they were unable to reach a consensus on contesting the elections together,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2023