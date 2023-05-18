DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 18, 2023

Shujaat in favour of banning PTI

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 18, 2023 Updated May 18, 2023 10:44am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujaat Husain on Wednesday demanded strict action against perpetrators of attack on military installations and added that people of Pakistan would themselves ban the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Mr Husain participated in a rally from the Muslim League House to Lahore Press Club aimed at expressing solidarity with the army.

During an interaction with media at the Muslim League House, Mr Husain said individuals engaged in such activities would face legal repercussions under the Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

“One cannot simply become a leader by inciting people, as the position of the army chief is held with utmost respect,” he said and added that any action or statement against the army chief would be treated as a defamatory act towards the entire army.

He said the PTI, as a party, be banned from holding government positions. He said no one would be allowed to disrupt country’s peace through vandalism.

The PML-Q president affirmed his intention to contest the upcoming elections under his party’s banner. “Despite efforts to form a joint platform with all the parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to contest elections, they were unable to reach a consensus on contesting the elections together,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Delusions of adequacy
Updated 18 May, 2023

Delusions of adequacy

ONE wonders why our elected representatives felt it necessary to have their respect codified in law. With the bill ...
Familiar brutality
Updated 18 May, 2023

Familiar brutality

May 9 violence perpetrators should face legal action, but efforts to eliminate PTI must be avoided.
IDPs left high and dry
18 May, 2023

IDPs left high and dry

AS a vicious political flare-up grips Pakistan, the continuing IDP crisis has fallen by the wayside. A joint report...
Dangerous designs
Updated 17 May, 2023

Dangerous designs

Govt must not condemn any citizen to a military trial out of any vindictiveness over their political leanings.
LSM decline
17 May, 2023

LSM decline

THE hefty slump of 25pc in large-scale manufacturing in March — the biggest monthly drop since the Covid-19...
Cricket politics
17 May, 2023

Cricket politics

SADLY, there has been no response so far to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi’s warning that Pakistan would...