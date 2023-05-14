DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 14, 2023

Lower Dir police arrest 119 over violent protests

Our Correspondent Published May 14, 2023 Updated May 14, 2023 10:03am
<p>People undergo a security check before entering the Red Zone in Peshawar on May 11. — White Star</p>

People undergo a security check before entering the Red Zone in Peshawar on May 11. — White Star

LOWER DIR: The Lower Dir police have arrested 119 people for participating in violent protests and damaging government property, vandalism, blocking national highways, resisting law-enforcement agencies and violating ban on gatherings in the district.

The detainees included former MPAs Malik Shafiullah Khan, Malik Liaqat Ali and Azam Khan and other key PTI activists, a spokesman for the district police told reporters in the Timergara area here on Saturday.

The spokesman said that raids were being conducted to arrest the others wanted for violence, including former MNA Syed Mahboob Shah, Adenzai tehsil council chairman Fairoz Shah and Balambat tehsil council chairman Asim Shoaib.

He said 22 people were arrested under Section 3 of the MPO, 52 under Section 7 of the ATA and 45 for vandalising and damaging government property and violating Section 144.

The spokesman said the PTI workers threw stones at the police on May 9 injuring district police officer Tariq Iqbal, DSP (headquarters) Fakhre Alam Khan, Timergara police lines officer Ghani Rehman, Balambat SHO Mahboob Shah, additional SHO Balmabat Abdul Jalil Khan and several other officials.

Meanwhile, DPO Tariq Iqbal formed a special team led by SP (investigation) Zahoor Ahmad to investigate the May 9 violence in Balambat.

Another team led by DSP (investigation) Syed Zaman Shah will look into violent protests in Chakdara.

Also in the day, Gujjar Qaumi Movement leader Haji Zarin Khan Gujjar condemned the ransacking of the historical Chakdara Fort during PTI protests.

He along with general secretary of the movement Haji Mohammad Nazir visited the fort, met the commandant of Dir Scouts and said culprits should be dealt with strictly.

Mr Gujjar said the GQM workers would help law-enforcement agencies identify the people, who took away weapons and ammunition from the fort.

ROAD ACCIDENT: A man was killed after the vehicle he drove met a road accident in Bandagai area in the jurisdiction of Talash police station here on Saturday.

Also, a resident was injured after a pick-up van and a motorcycle collided head-on on the Timergara Bypass Road.

The Rescue 1122 workers shifted them to the district headquarters hospital.

Published in Dawn, May 14th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Battlefield Central Punjab

Battlefield Central Punjab

The political landscape of Central Punjab shifting in favour of PTI cannot be attributed to just one single factor.

Opinion

Editorial

Asia Cup woes
14 May, 2023

Asia Cup woes

IT’S a last ditch effort by the Pakistan Cricket Board to keep in the country a few matches of the Asia Cup that...
Forking paths
Updated 14 May, 2023

Forking paths

If Pakistan had a Doomsday Clock, it would be reading sixty seconds to midnight.
Creating hurdles
14 May, 2023

Creating hurdles

A COUNTRY that doesn’t plan ahead always finds itself in trouble. In Pakistan’s case, we’ve made multiple ...
Turf war
Updated 13 May, 2023

Turf war

The country cannot bear the stress much longer.
Grave mistakes
Updated 13 May, 2023

Grave mistakes

The ugliness with which the state went after Imran seems to have validated fears held by PTI and contributed to violent backlash.
Petrol subsidy
13 May, 2023

Petrol subsidy

IN yet another attempt to break the deadlock with the IMF for the revival of the stalled $6.5bn support programme,...