Anti-government protests sweep Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after Imran’s arrest

(Clockwise from top) Tehreek-i-Insaf protesters set the Swat Motorway toll plaza on fire in Malakand on Tuesday. PTI activists gather in front of Balahisar Fort, the Frontier Corps headquarters, in Peshawar. Workers escort former provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai after being manhandled in Peshawar. — Dawn/White Star

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf workers and supporters blocked roads and clashed with police in several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday as street protests against the federal government swept the province following the arrest of PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The home department requested the interior ministry to suspend 3G and 4G internet and mobile services in the province due to the current “law and order situation.”

It also called for the blocking of people’s access to all social media platforms. Authorities banned gatherings in all settled districts and Khyber and Mohmand tribal districts by imposing Section 144.

Officials told Dawn that no PTI leader was arrested anywhere in the province.

After learning about the arrest of the PTI chief by Rangers personnel in Islamabad over nomination in a corruption case, scores of the opposition party’s workers reached the Hashtnagari Chowk in Peshawar blocking the Grand Trunk Road.

Mobs block roads, clash with police

They proceeded to the Khyber Road, where important military and government buildings are located.

The police fired teargas shells to disperse them but the latter retaliated with stones.

The protesters torched the replica of the Chaghi Mountain, where Pakistan conducted its first nuclear test in 1998. They also smashed the main gate of the provincial assembly’s building and threw stones inside the premises.

The mob manhandled senior PTI leader and former minister Shaukat Ali Yousfzai.

Authorities suspended the Bus Rapid Transit service fearing mob attacks against buses.

Swabi district also reported street protests against Mr Imran’s arrest.

Protesters blocked the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway at the Swabi Interchange, suspending traffic.

Led by former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, PTI workers first gathered at the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk in the district headquarters and then moved to the motorway.

They shouted slogans against the federal government alleging that their leader’s arrest was an attempt to block elections in the country as the ruling alliance PDM feared a massive defeat.

The mob burnt old tyres on the motorway and stopped vehicles from moving on to the inconvenience of travellers, including elderly people and children.

The motorway was blocked until late at night.

Earlier, a protest demonstration was held at the Karnal Sher Khan Chowk in the district headquarters against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The PTI leaders and workers gathered at the intersection and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration accusing it of trying to block elections despite the Supreme Court orders.

In Abbottabad district, the main Karakoram Highway was blocked for hours by angry PTI workers. Rallies were staged at Fawara Chowk of Havelian, Main Missile Chowk of Mandian and Murree Road in Abbottabad city with participants burning old tyres and flaying the federal government over Mr Imran’s arrest.

The Fawara Chowk protest was led by former PTI MNA Dr Azhar Khan Jadoon, while the Mandian rally was taken out by the ISF Students Wing. The PTI workers tried to block the main Havelian road to Abbottabad. They demanded the immediate release of Mr Imran and warned if that didn’t happen, they would march on Islamabad and demonstrate outside Parliament House and the Islamabad High Court.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on the KKH and Murree Road.

Dera Ismail Khan also reported demonstrations by PTI workers.

On the call of provincial general secretary of the opposition party Ali Amin Gandapur, they blocked the main highway connecting DI Khan and Punjab at the Qureshi Morr amid sloganeering against the government.

Rallies were also staged in Bajaur tribal district’s Khar, Inayat Kallay, Sadiqabad, Jar, Lowisam, Sadiqabad, Raghagan and other areas affecting traffic and business activity.

During the rally in the district headquarters Khar, PTI workers and supporters closed the main Bajaur-Peshawar Highway to traffic by burning old tyres.

Most shops in several bazaars, especially in Khar, were closed.

In Mansehra district, too,Mr Imran’s arrest was protested by his supporters and sympathisers. They also blocked the Karakoram Highway outside Ghazikot Township suspending traffic between Abbottabad and Mansehra. The protesters marched from the PTI Secretariat in the heart of the city to the KKH through the Abbottabad Road suspending traffic.

Protests were also reported in Lower Dir district’s Balambat, Timergara, Talash, Chakdara, Munda, Mayar and Kumbar Maidan areas. Mobs blocked the main GT Road as well as the Maidan Road in front of the Dir Scouts’ Fort and shouted slogans against the government.

Thousands of travellers got stuck in Talash due to road closures.

Authorities diverted traffic to the under-construction Talash Bypass Road but vehicles remained stranded for hours.

The personnel of law-enforcement agencies fired in the air to disperse protesters in Balambat and Timergara areas.

The protesters demanded the immediate release of Mr Imran and said they would stay put until the demand was met.

In Malakand,the PTI workers set fire to the Chakdara interchange of the Swat Motorway as a protest against the arrest of Mr Imran.

They showed up from Adenzai and Malakand areas and shouted slogans against the federal government and law-enforcement agencies for arresting the PTI chief.

The PTI workers blocked the Hazara Expressway at Kas Pul in Battagram district.

In Mardan,Mr Imran’s supporters walked on the Mardan-Malakand Road to the entrance of the Punjab Regiment Centre and dismantled statues installed there. They threw stones at the entrance gate.

A large police contingent rushed to the area and fired tear gas shells at the violent mob dispersing it. Gunshots were also heard in the surrounding areas.

Landi Kotal area of Khyber tribal district also reported street protests against the PTI chief’s arrest. The participants set fire to a vehicle of the Anti-Narcotics Force. However, no damage to the life of personnel was reported.

A mob tried to march on the Army Camp at the Charwagani Chowk. However, police officials blocked their way by tear-gassing them. Authorities closed the Pak-Afghan Highway to traffic until further orders.

The PTI workers also closed the Peshawar-Karachi Highway at Gandi and Manjiwal chowks and Umar Adda in Lakki Marwat district. Mobs also suspended traffic on the Karakoram Highwayin Shangla district. The protests were staged in Bsham, Puran, Alpuri, Chakesar, Murtang, Makhozi, Shahpur and Karora areas. The Peshawar-Bajaur Road was closed in Mohmand tribal district.

The PTI workers and supporters also took to the streets in Charsadda, Mohmand, Buner, Lakki Marwat and other areas of the province against their leader’s arrest in Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, May 10th, 2023