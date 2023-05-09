Plea seeking Punjab PA restoration dismissed as ‘unnecessary’

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on a petitioner for filing a frivolous petition for the restoration of the Punjab Assembly.

Petitioner Sharafat Ali contended through his counsel that former chief minister Parvez Elahi had dissolved the provincial assembly unlawfully.

He said people of the province had been deprived of their mandate through an illegal act.

The petitioner urged the court to set aside the act of the assembly’s dissolution and reinstate the legislature.

Justice Shahid Karim asked the petitioner’s counsel about the profession of his client and his locus standi to agitate the matter.

Advocate Abid Chattah said the petitioner was a political worker from Faisalabad.

The judge dismissed the petition for being unnecessary and frivolous. He also slapped the petitioner with Rs100,000 fine and warned him that the amount would be enhanced if he sought an apology.

Earlier in April, the speakers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies had moved the courts to get the legislatures restored.

“KP and Punjab Assembly speakers took Imran Khan in the loop then filed petitions in the courts for restoration of assemblies,” PTI President Parvez Elahi had said while responding to questions from reporters after attending a court hearing.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2023