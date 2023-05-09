New gate for transit trade opened at Chaman border

Traders from both sides and officials of Pakistan Customs and local administration greet each other at the inauguration of the crossing gate.—Dawn

QUETTA: A new crossing gate for transit trade was opened at the Chaman border on Monday to facilitate the business communities of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The new facility was jointly established by the chambers of commerce and industry of Chaman and Spin Boldak with the help of the governments of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s member Haji Jalaat Khan inaugurated the new crossing gate at a ceremony held at the Pak-Afghan border.

A large number of business leaders and traders from both sides and officials of Pakistan Customs and administrations of Chaman and Spin Boldak attended the ceremony.

Spin Boldak Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s representative Haji Sadiqullah inaugurated the new gate from the Afghan side.

Chaman is the only town along the Afghan border where a separate official crossing point was established for trucks to carry transit trade goods from both sides.

Officials said the second crossing gate was established in view of the increasing number of the vehicles carrying Pak-Afghan transit trade goods which would now be cleared in less time at customs.

They said the new gate, which was constructed around one kilometre away from the Friendship Gate at Chaman, also provided a separate crossing facility to the Afghan and Pakistani women. Only families could use this crossing point, they said.

Sources said the old Friendship Gate would be used for traditional trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and normal crossing of people from both sides.

They said the new crossing point was established to provide more facilities to the business communities of both countries.

The business communities of Pakistan and Afghanistan welcomed the opening of the new crossing gate at the Chaman border and said it would help in smooth transit trade between both counties.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2023