Today's Paper | May 09, 2023

Attacks on police: LHC larger bench seeks JIT’s report

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 07:29am

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court full bench on Monday directed the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to submit its report on the investigation into the cases of violence and attacks on police teams outside Zaman Park.

Headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, the bench was hearing a petition of former prime minister Imran Khan seeking quashment of as many as 121 criminal cases registered against him.

Justice Aalia Neelum, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq are the other members of the bench.

An additional advocate general stated that the JIT members had visited Zaman Park to record the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, who was a suspect in the cases.

He said it was not a good practice as in future people would ask police to visit their place to record statement.

The bench observed that whatever was happening was not good in fact.

Justice Pannun reminded the law officer that the government should not indulge in point-scoring as it was not like that one side was an angel and the other was devil.

The law officer said the JIT could summon the suspects again if required.

The bench observed that the police were free to hold investigation as per the law.

The bench adjourned further hearing till May 19 and directed the government to submit the progress report of the JIT with complete details of the cases against the petitioner.

The bench also issued notices to the government and the police on an application of Imran Khan seeking permission to appear in these cases through video-link facility.

The application said a plethora of `false` cases had been registered against the PTI chief and he was required to appear repeatedly before various judicial forums to defend himself.

It said on each occasion of his appearance before a judicial forum, he faces a serious threat to his life due to the lack of security being provided to him despite his entitlement as a former prime minister.

The applicant asked the court to allow him to participate and appear in all cases against him within the jurisdiction of the LHC through video link with the aid of modern and scientific devices in the interest of justice.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2023

Opinion

Editorial

Trilateral talks
Updated 09 May, 2023

Trilateral talks

After decades of instability and war, the people of Afghanistan need an atmosphere free of militancy.
‘Duty, not choice’
Updated 09 May, 2023

‘Duty, not choice’

How can one expect stability to return to a country where the rules upholding its political order are being subverted on a whim?
Yet another lynching
09 May, 2023

Yet another lynching

YET another episode of brutal lynching by a mob in Mardan shows how far we are from preventing vigilante mob ...
An unlikely nexus
Updated 08 May, 2023

An unlikely nexus

THE enemy of my enemy is my friend, goes the ancient proverb which likely explains many an improbable alliance...
Facing hunger
08 May, 2023

Facing hunger

PAKISTAN’S hunger problem has been worsening for the last several years. There are multiple reasons for this...
Hindu marriage laws
08 May, 2023

Hindu marriage laws

THE negligible implementation of the Hindu Marriage Act, 2017, applicable in Punjab, Balochistan and KP, reeks of ...