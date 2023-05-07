DAWN.COM Logo

Will Young, Tom Latham guide New Zealand to 299 all out in 5th ODI against Pakistan

AFP Published May 7, 2023 Updated May 7, 2023 09:05pm
<p>New Zealand opener Will Young in the fifth and final one-day international in Karachi on Sunday. — Blackcaps Twitter</p>

Opener Will Young and Tom Latham cracked solid half-centuries as New Zealand were bowled out for 299 in the fifth and final one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday.

Seeking a consolatory win after trailing 4-0, New Zealand’s innings was built around Young’s 91-ball 87 and a 58-ball 59 from Latham after the visitors won the toss and opted to bat at the National Stadium.

The match marks skipper Babar Azam’s 100th ODI in a glorious career which began in 2015.

New Zealand lost Tom Blundell for 15 and then Henry Nicholls for 23 before Young steadied the innings during his 74-run third wicket stand with Latham.

Young hit eight boundaries and two sixes and was looking set for a hundred but was smartly caught by wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan off leg-spinner Shadab Khan in the 30th over.

Mark Chapman upped the tempo with a breezy 33-ball 43 with two sixes and five boundaries, adding 56 for the fourth wicket with Latham.

Chapman was unlucky to be caught behind off the glove as he tried to sweep Khan to leg side.

He took 22 off one over from spinner Agha Salman.

Latham also holed out off spinner Usama Mir in the 42nd over after hitting five boundaries.

Rachin Ravindra (28) and Cole McConchie (26) added useful runs before New Zealand were bowled in 49.3 overs.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi took 3-46 while Mir and Khan took two wickets apiece.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Agha Salman, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Mark Chapman, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM) and Rashid Riaz (PAK) TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WI) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

