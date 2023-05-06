SCO FMs’ moot paves way for July summit

NEW DELHI: The Shanghai Cooperation Orga­nisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting concluded in Goa on Friday, paving the way for a summit of the group’s leaders in New Delhi on July 3-4.

Despite thinly veiled unflattering references to each other, Indian and Pakistani foreign ministers appeared to have ensured that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would participate in the meeting.

This leaves enough time for hard speculation all round and possible ground work too to ponder an agreeable bilateral outcome. Much of course would depend on the twists and turns of domestic politics within Pakistan, analysts say.

From the Chinese perspective, the Goa meeting’s objective was to “further enhance mutual trust and dispel concerns among member states ahead of the upcoming SCO summit in July.”

Sources said that wasn’t difficult with the use of some degree of diplomatic finesse. The Delhi agenda passed at Goa includes the pending inclusion of Belarus and Iran to the SCO club.

Bilawal, Jaishankar talk about Shehbaz’s participation in Delhi meeting; China says ties with Russia, India will only grow stronger

“It is an honour for me to represent Pakistan today at the SCO-CFM,” Mr Bhutto-Zardari told the foreign ministers’ meeting.

“Pakistan considers the SCO a key regional platform comprising countries, which are bound together by longstanding historical, cultural, civilisational and geographical ties. There couldn’t be a more powerful indication of the importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO than my presence here in Goa for this CFM.”

Mr Bhutto-Zardari reiterated Pakistan’s faith in the ‘Shanghai Spirit’, saying it “strongly believes in and fully adheres to the principles of mutual trust, equality, respect for cultural diversity, and the pursuit of shared development” enshrined in the promise.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang assured his Russian and Indian counterparts of deepening bilateral ties, promising that “coordination and cooperation” will only grow stronger, in a show of solidarity with two of China’s biggest neighbours, adds Reuters.

During his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the SCO meeting, Qin said China is “willing to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make tangible contributions to the political settlement of the crisis” in Ukraine.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen communication and coordination with other SCO member-states and maintain the bloc’s “unity”, according to a statement from the Chinese foreign ministry on Friday.

They additionally agreed to strengthen coordination in the Asia-Pacific, the ministry said, without giving details.

In their speeches at the meeting, the foreign ministers of India, Russia and Pakistan called for a representative government in Afghanistan and the protection of women’s rights.

“The unfolding situation in Afghanistan remains at the centre of our attention. Our efforts should be directed towards the welfare of the Afghan people,” Mr Jaishankar said.

Mr Lavrov said Moscow expected the Taliban leadership to “deliver on their promises to come up with an inclusive government”.

Published in Dawn, May 6th, 2023