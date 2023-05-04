Pakistan set to host Chinese foreign minister from May 5-6, says FO

China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister, Qin Gang, is set to embark on a two-day official visit to Pakistan from May 5 to attend the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue, the Foreign Office said.

This visit marks his first official trip to Pakistan since taking office.

The fourth round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue will be co-chaired by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang. The structured mechanism is designed to review bilateral cooperation in key areas.

The Foreign Office said that during the strategic dialogue, both sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China.

Furthermore, they will develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation, and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape, according to the FO.

The third round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.

The upcoming visit by Qin underscores the importance of Pakistan and China’s relationship and their commitment to further strengthening their strategic partnership.

Meanwhile, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, in a statement today, highlighted the significance of Qin’s visit to Pakistan, stating that it was an important aspect of the recent close and frequent interactions between high-level officials of China and Pakistan.

The spokesperson also added that during this visit, both sides will engage in in-person and in-depth communication regarding bilateral relations as well as the international and regional situation.

The spokesperson reiterated that China and Pakistan shared an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and were ironclad friends.

In this context, the spokesperson recalled Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “successful visit to China” in November last year, during which the leaders of both countries charted a course for bilateral relations. “Additionally, the premiers of China and Pakistan also had a phone call on April 27 to further strengthen their strategic partnership.”

“China hopes that this visit will follow through on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, further deepen strategic communication and practical cooperation, promote the building of an ever closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, and contribute positive energy to the region and the wider world,” the official added.