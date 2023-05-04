DAWN.COM Logo

Experts say innovation needed for business success, growth

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 4, 2023 Updated May 4, 2023 07:01am

KARACHI: Bringing together some 250 professionals, the conference ‘New Age Innovations: Celebrating those who dare to be different’ organised by New World Concepts here on Wednesday focused on topics such as utilisation of cutting-edge technologies and implementing new business models while also providing insights into the latest trends and developments in the world of business innovation.

Senior professionals from diverse corporations across the country highlighted how innovation has become a key driver of growth and success for businesses.

Nadeem Hussain, coach, Planet N Group of Companies, delivered the keynote address, which focused on the next wave of tech entrepreneurship and artificial intelligence, big data and digitisation of services.

He shared his personal experience as a successful entrepreneur, starting a microfinance institution, Tameer Bank, in the mid-2000s and spoke about how innovation in business is the way forward.

Dr Rüdiger Lotz, Consul General of Germany in Karachi, spoke of Germany being among the top nations known for innovation. He also announced the hosting of the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin next month with Ronak Lakhani, chairperson of the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP), and Yasmin Hyder, adviser to the SOP Board.

A panel discussion on ‘Celebrating those who dare to be different’ saw the panellists Javed Jabbar, former CEO of Unilever Pakistan Musharraf Hai, IBA Executive Director Dr Akbar Zaidi and Qashif Effendi discuss about their contributions in implementing innovative ideas to add value to products and services.

The discussion also shed light on the challenges that businesses may face in executing innovative business models and how to overcome these hurdles.

SOP chairperson Suleman Ansar Khan detailed an unconventional journey of exponential growth.

The CEO of Ekkel AI Ahsan Memon spoke about the incorporation of artificial intelligence as the future of marketing and sales and how AI can reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Earlier, Yasmin Hyder, who leads New World Concepts, welcomed the guests. Speaking about the scope of the conference in celebrating accomplishments she talked about future innovations across human resources, marketing and sales.

Published in Dawn, May 4th, 2023

