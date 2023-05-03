DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 03, 2023

Caretaker Punjab CM orders inquiry into police raid at Chaudhry Shujaat’s Lahore residence

Adnan Sheikh Published May 3, 2023 Updated May 3, 2023 04:25pm
<p>PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain meets Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday. — Photo by author</p>

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain meets Punjab caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday. — Photo by author

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the police action at Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s Lahore residence last week.

Last week, police and Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) teams conducted a late-night raid at PTI President Parvez Elahi’s Gulberg residence and arrested 12 people.

The raiding party used an armoured vehicle to break down the main gate of the residence after allegedly facing resistance. However, the ACE team could not find Elahi, even after thoroughly searching the house.

The police officials had also tried to force their way into the adjoining residence of Shujaat, but they were resisted by the PML-Q leader’s sons. The PML-Q president said the police had shattered the glass at the main entrance of his house, injuring two of his sons.

Elahi and Shujaat live in adjoining houses, but their political allegiances are on opposite ends of the aisle. Shujaat is aligned with the ruling coalition, and his son Salik Hussein is a federal minister.

Immediately after the police action was reported, the federal government had distanced itself from the police operation.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in a phone call with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had said that the federal coalition had nothing to do with the raid on Elahi’s house.

Dar had also expressed grave concern and claimed that the police action was orchestrated by the caretaker government.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Monday, Shujaat lashed out at the Punjab police and termed its action “unacceptable”. He also called on the authorities to bring to light and justice whoever was responsible for the matter.

As per a press release issued today, Naqvi visited the PML-Q leader’s Zahoor Elahi residence in Lahore and checked up on Shujaat’s son Chaudhry Salik Hussain — who is also a federal minister.

A press release issued by the Punjab government said that along with Naqvi, the province’s police chief and chief secretary were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the caretaker chief minister took details of the incident from Shujaat’s sons and apologised for the events.

The press release quoted Naqvi as saying that he was in Saudi Arabia for Umrah and arrived in Lahore today.

He also stated that he had ordered an inquiry into the incident, assuring him that those responsible for it would be identified and “action will be taken against them without any discrimination”.

“The law is equal for all,” the interim CM added.

Naqvi further alleged that petrol bombs were lobbed at the police during the raid at Parvez Elahi’s residence, stressing that no one was allowed to take the law into their hands and attack law enforcement personnel.

After the meeting concluded, Shujaat thanked the caretaker chief minister for visiting his house, the press release added.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO meet-up
Updated 03 May, 2023

SCO meet-up

The SCO has great potential to bring geopolitical rivals together for the common good.
Press freedom
Updated 03 May, 2023

Press freedom

It says much about the quality of democracy in a country when media persons cannot do their job without fearing for their safety.
Stealing land
03 May, 2023

Stealing land

THE land scam in which 100 villagers have been deprived of 125 acres of their ancestral land in Malakwal tehsil of...
Decision time
Updated 02 May, 2023

Decision time

Pakistan's foreign policy establishment should have the foresight to see which way the geopolitical winds are blowing.
Bumper crop
02 May, 2023

Bumper crop

THE government is expecting a ‘bumper’ wheat harvest of 27.5 million tonnes this year. Independent reports from...
Difficult conditions
02 May, 2023

Difficult conditions

MORE than 130 years after its designation as International Workers’ Day, May 1 continues to be a bleak reminder of...