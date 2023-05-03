Caretaker Punjab CM orders inquiry into police raid at Chaudhry Shujaat’s Lahore residence

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the police action at Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s Lahore residence last week.

Last week, police and Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) teams conducted a late-night raid at PTI President Parvez Elahi’s Gulberg residence and arrested 12 people.

The raiding party used an armoured vehicle to break down the main gate of the residence after allegedly facing resistance. However, the ACE team could not find Elahi, even after thoroughly searching the house.

The police officials had also tried to force their way into the adjoining residence of Shujaat, but they were resisted by the PML-Q leader’s sons. The PML-Q president said the police had shattered the glass at the main entrance of his house, injuring two of his sons.

Elahi and Shujaat live in adjoining houses, but their political allegiances are on opposite ends of the aisle. Shujaat is aligned with the ruling coalition, and his son Salik Hussein is a federal minister.

Immediately after the police action was reported, the federal government had distanced itself from the police operation.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, in a phone call with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had said that the federal coalition had nothing to do with the raid on Elahi’s house.

Dar had also expressed grave concern and claimed that the police action was orchestrated by the caretaker government.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Monday, Shujaat lashed out at the Punjab police and termed its action “unacceptable”. He also called on the authorities to bring to light and justice whoever was responsible for the matter.

As per a press release issued today, Naqvi visited the PML-Q leader’s Zahoor Elahi residence in Lahore and checked up on Shujaat’s son Chaudhry Salik Hussain — who is also a federal minister.

A press release issued by the Punjab government said that along with Naqvi, the province’s police chief and chief secretary were also present during the meeting.

During the meeting, the caretaker chief minister took details of the incident from Shujaat’s sons and apologised for the events.

The press release quoted Naqvi as saying that he was in Saudi Arabia for Umrah and arrived in Lahore today.

He also stated that he had ordered an inquiry into the incident, assuring him that those responsible for it would be identified and “action will be taken against them without any discrimination”.

“The law is equal for all,” the interim CM added.

Naqvi further alleged that petrol bombs were lobbed at the police during the raid at Parvez Elahi’s residence, stressing that no one was allowed to take the law into their hands and attack law enforcement personnel.

After the meeting concluded, Shujaat thanked the caretaker chief minister for visiting his house, the press release added.