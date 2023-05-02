Shahzaib Khan gives Pakistan U-19 big lead over Bangladesh

LAHORE: Shahzaib Khan boosted Pakistan U-19 to a formidable 215-run lead over Bangladesh U-19 with a century in the one-off four-day match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Monday.

The second day’s play saw Shahzaib smash 174 runs with the help of 25 fours and four sixes to help Pakistan post 364-7 by stumps after they had resumed from their overnight score of 76-0.

Shahzaib lost his opening partner Azan Awais (40 off 104, seven fours) after the pair had added just 18 runs to the score but the former went on to combine with Shamyl Hussain (38 off 58) for a 78-run partnership for the second wicket.

After Shamyl’s departure, Bangladesh struck twice in quick successions to send Pakistan captain Saad Baig and Wahaj Riaz back to the pavilion, leaving Pakistan reeling at 207-4.

Shahzaib, however, lead the hosts’ comeback with a 131-run partnership with Obaid Shahid, who returned undefeated on 62 off 140 balls, hitting seven fours.

For Bangladesh U-19, Wasi Siddiquee took four wickets for 64 while Iqbal Hussain bagged two wickets for 68.

Scores in brief:

BANGLADESH U-19 149 all out (Sheikh Parvaiz Jibon 56, Sharear Sakib 48; Amir Hassan 4-29, Mohammad Ismail 3-41, Ali Asfand 2-37); PAKISTAN U-19 364-7 (Shahzaib Khan 174, Obaid Shahid 62 not out, Azan Awais 40, Shamyl Hussain 38; Wasi Siddiquee 4-64, Iqbal Hussain Emon 2-68).

Published in Dawn, May 2nd, 2023