India to participate in BFAME Championship in Lahore

LAHORE: India has confirmed its participation in the BFAME Cham­pionship in Lahore with its 30-member team due to reach Pakistan on May 5, Pakistan Bridge Federa­tion president Mubasher Lucman said on Monday.

The seven-nation tournament begins on the very same day and runs until May 13 with India joining hosts Pakistan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan and Bangladesh in competing for the crown.

“We are happy to host our neighbours,” Lucman added, informing that the event will be first of many in the country.

Pakistan have assembled their 24-member team after conducting national bridge trials in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad with the two finalists at the event set to gain a ticket to the World Championships later this year.

