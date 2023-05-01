DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | May 01, 2023

Dutch police arrest ‘Boris Johnson’ after drunk driving incident

AFP Published May 1, 2023 Updated May 1, 2023 08:05pm
<p>This image taken from the Instagram account of Netherlands’s Police Groningen Centrum on May 1, 2023, shows an official holding a Ukranian driving licence featuring an image of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Groningen, after a driver was arrested and the item was recovered from his vehicle. — AFP</p>

This image taken from the Instagram account of Netherlands’s Police Groningen Centrum on May 1, 2023, shows an official holding a Ukranian driving licence featuring an image of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Groningen, after a driver was arrested and the item was recovered from his vehicle. — AFP

Dutch police said on Monday that officers were surprised upon arresting a man in connection with a drunk driving incident over the weekend when his driver’s licence named him “Boris Johnson”.

The fake Ukrainian driver’s licence, complete with the former British prime minister’s picture and correct birth date, was “issued” in 2019 and is valid until the end of the year 3000.

Police spokesman Thijs Damstra said officers investigated an incident shortly after midnight Sunday when a car crashed into a pole near the Emma Bridge in the northern city of Groningen.

The car was abandoned but police were later told that the driver was standing on the bridge.

“The person could not identify himself and refused to undertake a breathalyser test,” Damstra told AFP.

The 35-year-old man, from the small town of Zuidhorn west of Groningen, was arrested and police searched his car.

“Inside, police found a fake driver’s licence belonging to Boris Johnson,” Damstra said.

“Unfortunately for this person, we did not fall for his forgery,” Groningen police said on its Instagram account.

Police could not say where the forged document was made but public broadcaster NOS journalist and former Russia correspondent Kysia Hekster, in a tweet published by the NOS, said that fake driver’s licences could easily be bought in tourist shops in Ukraine.

Damstra added, “As far as I’m aware, the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time.”

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IHK Hindu militias
Updated 01 May, 2023

IHK Hindu militias

Instead of using the brute force of its military machine to suppress the Kashmiri struggle, India needs to give diplomacy a chance.
Not returning?
01 May, 2023

Not returning?

IT could well be that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s trip to London for the coronation of King Charles III may...
Coming heatwave
01 May, 2023

Coming heatwave

TEMPERATURES across the country are expected to rise from May 18 — as high as 46°C in some Sindh districts —...
Politics of vengeance
Updated 30 Apr, 2023

Politics of vengeance

Governments may come and go, but a destructive politics of vengeance continues to poison the atmosphere.
Drug pricing
30 Apr, 2023

Drug pricing

MORE than a simple regulatory matter, drug pricing in Pakistan has become a political issue. Hence, we have seen...
Saving lives
30 Apr, 2023

Saving lives

WORLD Immunisation Week, which ends today, is a poignant annual reminder of how much remains to be done to protect...