Eight lives lost as rain batters Balochistan

QUETTA: At least eight people died and over a dozen received injuries after torrential rains followed by hailstorms hit different parts of Balochistan during the past 24 hours, officials said on Sunday.

Lasbela, Khuzdar, Musa­khel and Naseerabad, Qila Saifullah and Harnai were the most affected areas due to heavy rainfall, prompting the Pro­vincial Disaster Manage­ment Aut­hority (PDMA) and local administration to launch a rescue operation in the region to provide relief to people, they added.

Initial reports suggested that the torrential rains also caused heavy losses of property and livestock.

The PDMA, while confirming the loss of lives and livestock, said that relief activities have been launched in the calamity-hit areas. “The affected population is being shifted to safer places by rescue teams,” the officials said, confirming that deaths had occurred in Khuz­dar, Lasbela, Qila Saif­ullah, Kohlu, and Chaman.

It may be noted that a fresh spell of torrential rains has started once again, lashing Quetta, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Musa Khel and Nasirabad. As per the Meteorological Department, there are chances of more thundershowers and hailstorms over the next 24 hours.

After the continuous downpour and hailstorms which wreaked havoc, the population in the province also faced flash floods, causing suspension of traffic on various roads. Movement on the Quetta-Karachi highway was suspended after a bridge collapsed in Lasbela, causing inconvenience to commuters. A flash flood also suspended traffic between Harnai and Punjab, as the road linking Punjab with Harnai remained submerged in flood water.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the loss of precious lives and extended his sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

“Control rooms should be kept active 24 hours a day for emergencies,” he ordered.

