Three more ‘robbers’ killed, 28 arrested in Katcha area

LAHORE: The Punjab police claimed to have killed three more alleged robbers, and arrested 28 others, during the last two days during the operation in Katcha areas of Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur.

The police also claimed to have taken back the control of Katcha Mianwali No 1 and established several checkposts there, making heavy deployment to establish the writ of law in the areas.

As per sources, fierce clashes occurred between the police and the hardened criminals before the former reclaimed the interior Katcha areas.

The Punjab police spokesperson said so far seven robbers had been killed, while many bothers arrested in the Katcha area operation.

He said Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer Rizwan Umar Gondal and Rajanpur DPO Mehar Nasir Sial were leading the operation in the lawless territory falling in the two districts, where notorious robbers were offering strong resistance.

He said the police forces were advancing in the area, pushing back the criminals, while ensuring the safety of lives and properties of the locals.

A senior police official said the Punjab police had taken back control of several hundred acres in the interior Katcha area during the last two days after fierce clashes with the robbers. The police also set on fire many temporary hideouts of the criminals in these areas, he added.

He said the police recovered a huge cache of weapons, bullets and other ammunition from the suspects arrested during the last two days.Meanwhile, the Punjab police also intensified security at the entry and exit points of the province in the two districts to keep an eye on the movement of the suspects.

Published in Dawn, May 1st, 2023